Aspire Technology Partners Earns Two Americas US Theater Awards at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

Aspire Technology Partners Aspire Technology Partners Recognized as IoT/Industry Partner of the Year and Meraki Elevate Partner of the Year During Annual Cisco Award Event

Professional Technology Solutions and Services Firm Recognized as IoT/Industry & Meraki Elevate Partner of the Year During Annual Cisco Award Event

These awards recognize the tremendous value that Aspire provides its SLED and commercial customers that need innovative solutions for their enterprises.” — John C. Harris, Aspire President and CEO

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week at Cisco’s annual partner conference, this year held via the Web, Aspire Technology Partners (www.aspiretransforms.com) was the recipient of two Americas US Theater Awards: IoT/Industry Partner of the Year and Meraki Elevate Partner of the Year. The awards recognize Aspire for its leadership, innovation, and best practices as a Cisco business partner across the Americas US Theater and were accepted on behalf of the entire company by John C. Harris, Aspire President and CEO.

Aspire was recognized in the IoT/Industry category for transforming the way citizens, students, visitors, and employees experience the space around them by leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) movement. The company was also recognized in the Meraki Elevate category for helping enterprises harness the power of cloud-managed and software-defined networking to drive automation, simplicity, and agility.

“These awards recognize the tremendous value that Aspire provides its SLED and commercial customers that need innovative solutions for their enterprises,” said Harris. “We thank Cisco for their recognition and strong partnership.”

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Theater awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across their theaters and countries. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theater executives.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.



