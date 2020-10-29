Toris Young Presiding Bishop Holding On To Hope Prayer Service
Toris Young Presiding Bishop Holding On To Hope Prayer Service "A International Prayer Service For Healing and Wholeness
Toris Young Holding On To Hope A International Prayer Service For Healing and Wholeness”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toris Young Presiding Bishop Holding On To Hope International Prayer Service
— Bishop Toris Young
A International Prayer Service For Healing And Wholeness
October 28, 2020
Toris Young, presiding bishop of Greater Bibleway Church International and it's world-wide partners will lead a live-streamed prayer service to include those at the National Cathedral in Washington, U.S.A. Holding on to hope: A International Prayer Service for Healing and Wholeness, on All Saints Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST. In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, racial reckoning, economic un-certainty and a historic election, the live-streamed service will gather people across the Globe for prayer, song, lament, hope, and a call to love God and neighbor.
The service will feature an ecumenical and multi-faith array of voices, musical offerings, and prayers. Using a combination of live and visually stunning pre-recorded elements gathered from around the world, the service will be live streamed in English and Spanish. "The Washington National Cathedral has gathered Americans for prayer at the death of presidents, after terrible tragedies like 9/11, hurricane Katrina and in moments of joy and hope for our nation and our world," says Bishop Toris Young, "As the people of the United States cast their votes for the office of president and many other offices throughout the land, we gather to pray to God our Creator of everything. We pray that we might learn to stand and hold each other's hands as the children of The Most High God."
In addition to Bishop Toris Young's Sermon, the service will include. Bishop Michael Curry, Father James Martin, Valarie Kaur, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, Cathedral Dean Randy Hollerith, Reverend Aubrey Wallace, Rev. T.R. Williams, Kurt Carr, Rickey Dillard, Kirk Franklin, Shirley Caesar, Todd Dulaney, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard, Yolanda AdamsTamela Mann and Dotties Peoples. A live prayer hotline in English and Spanish will be open and available during the service, staffed by Greater Bibleway Church International clergy and chaplains, in partnership with New Faith Church, Breaking Bread Ministry and General Theological Seminary. The hotline will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST from November 1, 2020 to November 6, 2020. A live stream embed code is provided on our international web-site and available to any and all congregations that would like to add the stream to their own website or Facebook page. Congregations are invited to host watch-parties as part of their All saints Day Observance and election day preparations.
All resources and conversations will be shared through Greater Bibleway Church International free digital platforms found here: Facebook /greaterwayint Twitter @greaterbcint Instagram @greaterbiblewaychurchint YouTube @greaterbiblewaychurchint and our web-site www.gbcint.org
For more information or interviews please contact the Public Affairs Office of Greater Bibleway Church International at (504)702-8330 email: greaterbiblewayint@gmail.com
Bishop Joseph Walker
Greater Bibleway Church International
+1 504-702-8330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter