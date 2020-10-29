Serial Entrepreneur Meghna Deshraj Launches Social Media Platform IVNT To Allow Users To Vent Uncensored and Anonymously
IVNT allows users to safely and anonymously express opinions, vent, peacefully and safely protest, and discuss topics openly without fear of scrutiny.
[We] prioritized producing a platform that would encourage individuality, foster connection, and community, and create opportunities to learn and inform without judgment.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the unquestionable proliferation of social media offering a growing number of tools to stay connected, create community, and engage with content, concerns grow regarding the impact these channels have on an individuals’ sense of self. Authentic connections are forfeited in the name of organic partnerships where media platforms find themselves far off from reality. Polarized political climates encourage filter bubbles where conversation is no longer informative and productive but rather condemning and futile. Consequently, hot-button issues often deter introverted and less outspoken people from voicing their opinions.
Meghna Deshraj immigrated to the United States fifteen years ago and has since worked her way through the corporate world and pursued her passions in search of the American dream. She established her vlog, Mamabee, as well as her chemical-free cosmetics line called Laudee. Both served to aid her in the realization of her dreams in seeking to empower women with health, wellness, and lifestyle information in addition to the skills necessary to navigate the working world. Meghna creates resources and products she wishes to see in the world for those like herself.
As an unadulterated introvert, Meghna again saw a need to fill the gap in the social media space for those who wish to express themselves openly and without ramifications. IVNT, a new class of social media allows users to safely and anonymously express opinions, vent, peacefully and safely protest, and discuss topics openly without fear of scrutiny.
Compared to other social media platforms, Meghna says, ‘[our platform] is an outlet that gives [users] the opportunity to be themselves and not compromise their voice.”
Founded on the bedrock of free speech, IVNT stands out in the social media space because it refrains from censoring (within limits) the thoughts of its keyboard warriors in the name of free expression and inclusivity.
“[We] prioritized producing a platform that would encourage individuality, foster connection, and community, and create opportunities to learn and inform without judgment.”
IVNT encourages users from any political declaration, religious affiliation, ethnicity, creed, or belief system to come together to discuss current events, politics, and so on.
Meghna shares that, “IVNT aims to foster a strong online community committed to being themselves and meeting others.”
IVNT is a vital medium to express concerns regarding contemporary struggles including COVID-19 and mental illness - creating a community where individuals feel safe regardless of the tumultuous times that surround.
In short, IVNT has generated a productive way to converse in a contactless manner all while cultivating community and leaving a massive, positive, and lasting impact in its wake.
Learn more about Meghna Deshraj and IVNT can access more information available here.
About Meghna Deshraj:
Meghna Deshraj is a serial entrepreneur now based in New Jersey after immigrating to the United States fifteen years ago. Since then, she has become a serial entrepreneur, following her passions, dreams, and inspirations by filling holes in the market with resources and products she found were fundamentally and systemically missing. With her work, Meghna hopes to empower her fellow female entrepreneurs, working everyday women, and every worker in between. With IVNT, she brings the same energy in creating a community for those whose voices deserve to be heard regardless of the volume.
