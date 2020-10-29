Arie Eric De Jong Launches New Website Filled with Photography Tips

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who are interested in learning how to elevate their photography skills can now take advantage of a new blog website by industry veteran Arie Eric De Jong.

The blog microsite can be found at http://www.arieericdejong.com/. De Jong decided to create the website to show both novice and expert photographers can capture better photographs using the right techniques and equipment.

For instance, on the new site, De Jong emphasizes to readers the importance of using a digital single-lens reflex, or DSLR, camera. A DSLR camera from either Nikon or Canon in particular is an excellent way to kickstart or enhance one’s photography career or hobby, according Arie Eric De Jong. In addition, it is important that photographers make sure that their equipment is weatherproofed before they head outdoors if they are capturing nature photos.

The blog site also highlights several other important devices that should be in every serious photographer’s article. These include zoom lenses that are high end, as this can help with capturing mountain peaks or wildlife that is miles away, for example. In addition, photographers would be wise to master how to use their shutter releases and tripods to improve the quality of their photos without disturbing the natural habitats they are trying to capture on camera.

On the blog site, readers can also learn the latest tips for capturing iconic shots during sporting events, for example. These tips have to do with vantage points, lighting, and using the right camera settings. The site furthermore calls attention to the value of travel photography and why photography is such an important art during the global pandemic.

All in all, De Jong’s chief goal with his new photography-themed site is to both inspire and empower more people to maximize their photo-taking opportunities in the weeks, months, and years ahead.