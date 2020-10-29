Warren Van Dam Launches New Site on the Best Eateries in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who are interested in discovering the best spots for delectable food in San Diego can now take advantage of a brand-new blog website by culinary expert Warren Van Dam.

The blog microsite can be found at http://www.warrenvandam.com/. Van Dam decided to create the website because he has personally discovered a number of excellent places for people to share scrumptious meals with their family members and friends in San Diego. He looks forward to sharing his insights on the website for both San Diego natives and travelers to “America’s Finest City.”

Through the website, readers can find the names of some of the best places to dine in San Diego, as well as these establishments’ most renowned specialties. Some of the area’s must-try meals, according to Van Dam, include the California burrito, the double bacon cheeseburger, the acai bowl, Fish tacos, and Korean barbecue.

Visitors to the new website can additionally find specialized information for foodies, such as the best spots for finding vegan dishes in the city. The website also offers a glimpse at the best desserts in San Diego. These desserts range from shaved ice to artisan doughnuts, ice cream sandwiches, and even rolled ice cream, for example.

On the website, readers can also discover the best shops for grabbing a cup of joe. The shops outlined on the website include Coava Coffee Roasters, the Lofty Coffee Co., Holsem Coffee, and the Heartwork Coffee Bar. These establishments stand out for offering both traditional and experimental coffee that is not only tasty but also ethically sourced.

All in all, Van Dam’s chief goal with the website is to introduce readers to the most exciting and satisfying places to eat year round. With help from the site, they can maximize the city’s culinary scene and experience the talent of the area’s most skilled chefs for themselves in the months and years ahead.

