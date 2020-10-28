Affordable housing must be accessible for all types of people, and that includes people with pets. Solving this problem is a collaborative effort among individuals, shelters, elected officials and housing providers. Here are a few ways to help struggling families and the pets they love.
You just read:
Opinion: Covid-19 evictions means cats and dogs can be separated from families, compounding the loss
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.