Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,978 in the last 365 days.

Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Updates 2020 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

  • Net service revenue increased $49.5 million to $544.1 million compared to $494.6 million in 2019.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $72.0 million compared to $34.1 million in 2019.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $1.03 in 2019.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $75.7 million compared to $56.8 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net service revenue of $544.1 million compared to $494.6 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $74.6 million compared to $37.9 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.24 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $1.15 in 2019.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

  • Net service revenue increased $65.9 million to $1,520.8 million compared to $1,454.9 million in 2019.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $138.5 million compared to $99.2 million in 2019.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $3.01 in 2019.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $195.4 million compared to $173.0 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net service revenue of $1,520.8 million compared to $1,460.9 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $153.9 million compared to $114.2 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.63 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $3.47 in 2019.

*  See pages 13-15 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our third quarter results which have bested both our internal and external expectations and have allowed us to increase our full year 2020 guidance ranges. Home health and hospice have shown strong recoveries and returned to growth this quarter which is no small feat given the continued impact of COIVD-19. We are well underway with our integration of Aseracare, have paid down a large portion of our already low debt and continue to drive prodigious amounts of cash flow. Most importantly, we have done all of this while delivering the highest quality care and continuing our relentless focus on clinical quality. The importance of caring for people in their homes, wherever they call home, has never been more evident, and as such, we are well positioned for continued success. A special thank you to all of our clinician staff for continuing to do what you do best. It is because of your compassion, bravery and tireless efforts that we are able to deliver another great quarter.”

Updated 2020 Guidance

  • Net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.067 billion to $2.072 billion.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $269 million to $272 million.

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $6.02 to $6.08 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) based on an estimated 33.4 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2020 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice and personal care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through November 29, 2020 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13712002.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 516 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to keep our patients and employees safe, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disaster, acts of terrorism, widespread protest or civil unrest, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

     
Contact: Investor Contact: Media Contact:
  Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
  Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
  Senior Vice President, Finance Vice President, Marketing & Communications
  (855) 259-2046 (225) 299-3720
  IR@amedisys.com kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

         
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
  For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
 
  2020
  2019
  2020
  2019
 
Net service revenue $ 544,070   $ 494,631   $ 1,520,814   $ 1,454,955  
Other operating income   4,812         27,592      
Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization   297,668     288,708     878,633     854,734  
General and administrative expenses:        
Salaries and benefits   123,146     99,941     330,329     293,127  
Non-cash compensation   7,124     6,298     19,758     18,451  
Other   49,348     48,474     142,616     140,284  
Depreciation and amortization   8,283     4,366     19,955     12,440  
Operating expenses   485,569     447,787     1,391,291     1,319,036  
Operating income   63,313     46,844     157,115     135,919  
Other income (expense):        
Interest income   31     15     258     59  
Interest expense   (2,692 )   (3,778 )   (8,675 )   (11,459 )
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   1,435     (812 )   2,399     4,120  
Miscellaneous, net   122     1,975     (2,318 )   2,404  
Total other expense, net   (1,104 )   (2,600 )   (8,336 )   (4,876 )
Income before income taxes   62,209     44,244     148,779     131,043  
Income tax benefit (expense)   10,202     (9,919 )   (9,175 )   (31,105 )
Net income   72,411     34,325     139,604     99,938  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (430 )   (193 )   (1,147 )   (760 )
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 71,981   $ 34,132   $ 138,457   $ 99,178  
         
Basic earnings per common share:        
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 2.20   $ 1.06   $ 4.26   $ 3.09  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,662     32,211     32,469     32,096  
Diluted earnings per common share:        
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 2.16   $ 1.03   $ 4.16   $ 3.01  
Weighted average shares outstanding   33,260     33,002     33,267     32,944  
                         

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

     
  September 30,
2020
(unaudited)
  December 31,
2019
     
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,904   $ 30,294  
Restricted cash   2,549     66,196  
Patient accounts receivable   250,777     237,596  
Prepaid expenses   14,906     8,243  
Other current assets   30,114     8,225  
Total current assets   411,250     350,554  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,512 and $96,137   24,104     28,113  
Operating lease right of use assets   94,273     84,791  
Goodwill   931,483     658,500  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,165 and $7,044   84,143     64,748  
Deferred income taxes   24,189     21,427  
Other assets   33,278     54,612  
Total assets $ 1,602,720   $ 1,262,745  
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 39,037   $ 31,259  
Payroll and employee benefits   126,543     120,877  
Accrued expenses   170,743     137,111  
Provider relief fund advance   60,000      
Current portion of long-term obligations   10,711     9,927  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   30,462     27,769  
Total current liabilities   437,496     326,943  
Long-term obligations, less current portion   300,576     232,256  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   62,519     56,128  
Other long-term obligations   44,386     5,905  
Total liabilities   844,977     621,232  
     
Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding        
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,457,444 and 36,638,021 shares issued; and 32,802,785 and 32,284,051 shares outstanding   37     37  
Additional paid-in capital   690,099     645,256  
Treasury stock, at cost 4,654,659 and 4,353,970 shares of common stock   (318,771 )   (251,241 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income       15  
Retained earnings   384,840     246,383  
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity   756,205     640,450  
Noncontrolling interests   1,538     1,063  
Total equity   757,743     641,513  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,602,720   $ 1,262,745  
     
     

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

     
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,  
 		  For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,  
 		 
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
         
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net income $ 72,411   $ 34,325   $ 139,604   $ 99,938  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   8,283     4,366     19,955     12,440  
Non-cash compensation   7,124     6,298     19,758     18,451  
Non-cash 401(k) employer match       2,859         7,545  
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets   10,591     9,519     29,149     27,014  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment   17     8     (77 )   6  
Loss on sale of equity method investment           2,980      
Write-off of other comprehensive income           (15 )    
Deferred income taxes   1,274     11,923     (2,762 )   17,798  
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   (1,435 )   812     (2,399 )   (4,120 )
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount   216     220     653     653  
Return on equity investment   1,175     2,885     3,919     3,727  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:        
Patient accounts receivable   (2,511 )   (15,304 )   6,486     (39,469 )
Other current assets   (24,748 )   (1,851 )   (28,217 )   (10,194 )
Other assets   584     258     (91 )   202  
Accounts payable   4,825     1,330     (1,627 )   (8,145 )
Accrued expenses   (2,396 )   (1,359 )   25,594     27,903  
Other long-term obligations   17,735     (50 )   38,481     (231 )
Operating lease liabilities   (9,211 )   (7,916 )   (25,576 )   (24,116 )
Operating lease right of use assets   (851 )   (868 )   (2,775 )   (2,622 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   83,083     47,455     223,040     126,780  
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets   73     74     94     287  
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment       12     80     158  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,294 )   (3,644 )   (2,995 )   (6,337 )
Investments in equity method investees           (875 )   (210 )
Proceeds from sale of equity method investment           17,876      
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired       (46 )   (299,723 )   (345,460 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,221 )   (3,604 )   (285,543 )   (351,562 )
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options   3,123     2,045     6,070     3,388  
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan   914     850     2,600     2,384  
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation   (47,788 )   (4,895 )   (54,172 )   (9,385 )
Noncontrolling interest distribution   (300 )   (453 )   (672 )   (910 )
Proceeds from borrowings under term loan               175,000  
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit   7,500     8,000     432,000     192,500  
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit   (97,500 )   (41,000 )   (357,000 )   (133,000 )
Principal payments of long-term obligations   (2,685 )   (1,543 )   (7,360 )   (3,820 )
Debt issuance costs               (847 )
Provider relief fund advance   (10,000 )       60,000      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (146,736 )   (36,996 )   81,466     225,310  
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (64,874 )   6,855     18,963     528  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   180,327     13,902     96,490     20,229  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 115,453   $ 20,757   $ 115,453   $ 20,757  
         


Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:        
Cash paid for interest $ 1,610   $ 3,569   $ 4,902   $ 7,756  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 22,137   $ 9,807   $ 30,290   $ 17,656  
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 10,062   $ 8,784   $ 28,351   $ 26,738  
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 497   $   $ 1,483   $ 792  
         
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:        
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 10,982   $ 4,635   $ 29,876   $ 110,304  
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 335   $ 845   $ 822   $ 1,806  
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 360   $ 324   $ 767   $ 1,235  
Days revenue outstanding (1)   40.0     44.5     40.0     44.5  

(1)    Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
 		 
  2020   2019  
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $ 222.2   $ 211.5  
Non-Medicare   103.8     100.0  
Net service revenue   326.0     311.5  
Other operating income   2.6      
Cost of service   180.0     188.9  
Gross margin   148.6     122.6  
Other operating expenses   79.8     76.5  
Operating income $ 68.8   $ 46.1  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue   5 %   2 %
Non-Medicare revenue   4 %   16 %
Total admissions   5 %   9 %
Total volume (2)   6 %   6 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):    
Admissions   85,578     81,937  
Recertifications   47,094     43,340  
Total volume   132,672     125,277  
Medicare completed episodes (6)   77,552     75,807  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,886   $ 2,836  
Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6)   14.4     16.9  
Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 89.10   $ 83.68  
Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 8.91   $ 8.09  
Total Cost per Visit $ 98.01   $ 91.77  
Visits   1,836,895     2,057,184  


     
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
 
  2020
  2019
 
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $ 619.0   $ 644.0  
Non-Medicare   300.8     296.2  
Net service revenue   919.8     940.2  
Other operating income   17.7      
Cost of service   543.8     562.4  
Gross margin   393.7     377.8  
Other operating expenses   229.6     224.0  
Operating income $ 164.1   $ 153.8  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue   (4 %)   4 %
Non-Medicare revenue   2 %   18 %
Total admissions   (1 %)   7 %
Total volume (2)   2 %   6 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):    
Admissions   245,880     247,669  
Recertifications   135,263     128,496  
Total volume   381,143     376,165  
Medicare completed episodes (6)   221,848     229,229  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,811   $ 2,853  
Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6)   15.2     17.1  
Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 88.64   $ 82.23  
Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.10   $ 7.91  
Total Cost per Visit $ 97.74   $ 90.14  
Visits   5,563,992     6,238,758  

(1)    Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)    Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3)    Total includes acquisitions and denovos.
(4)    Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 reflects the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020. Additionally average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 reflects the transition to PDGM during the year and therefore includes reimbursement under both the 60-day episode of care (pre-PDGM) payment rate and the 30-day period of care (PDGM) payment rate.
(5)    Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
(6)    Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information - Hospice

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
 
  2020   2019  
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $ 189.0   $ 153.5  
Non-Medicare   10.7     8.9  
Net service revenue   199.7     162.4  
Other operating income   1.7      
Cost of service   104.1     84.5  
Gross margin   97.3     77.9  
Other operating expenses   48.4     36.2  
Operating income $ 48.9   $ 41.7  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue   3 %   10 %
Hospice admissions   9 %   4 %
Average daily census   %   5 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):    
Hospice admissions   13,026     9,914  
Average daily census   13,953     11,565  
Revenue per day, net $ 155.57   $ 152.67  
Cost of service per day $ 81.05   $ 79.51  
Average discharge length of stay   101     98  


  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
 
  2020   2019  
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $ 516.5   $ 430.0  
Non-Medicare   29.7     22.6  
Net service revenue   546.2     452.6  
Other operating income   8.9      
Cost of service   293.1     245.9  
Gross margin   262.0     206.7  
Other operating expenses   129.1     100.9  
Operating income $ 132.9   $ 105.8  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue   4 %   6 %
Hospice admissions   3 %   5 %
Average daily census   1 %   6 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):    
Hospice admissions   35,755     30,055  
Average daily census   12,841     10,997  
Revenue per day, net $ 155.23   $ 150.77  
Cost of service per day $ 83.29   $ 81.92  
Average discharge length of stay   98     98  

(1)    Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)    Total includes acquisitions and denovos.


Segment Information - Personal Care

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020
 		  2019
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare   18.4     20.7
Net service revenue   18.4     20.7
Other operating income   0.5    
Cost of service   13.5     15.3
Gross margin   5.4     5.4
Other operating expenses   3.2     3.1
Operating income $ 2.2   $ 2.3
     
Key Statistical Data - Total (1):    
Billable hours   673,161     824,251
Clients served   10,153     12,687
Shifts   280,470     370,451
Revenue per hour $ 27.33   $ 25.12
Revenue per shift $ 65.59   $ 55.90
Hours per shift   2.4     2.2


  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare   54.8     62.1
Net service revenue   54.8     62.1
Other operating income   1.0    
Cost of service   41.7     46.4
Gross margin   14.1     15.7
Other operating expenses   9.6     9.5
Operating income $ 4.5   $ 6.2
     
Key Statistical Data - Total (1):    
Billable hours   2,067,958     2,506,113
Clients served   14,057     16,134
Shifts   896,141     1,128,920
Revenue per hour $ 26.51   $ 24.77
Revenue per shift $ 61.18   $ 55.00
Hours per shift   2.3     2.2

(1)    Total includes acquisitions.

Segment Information - Corporate

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Other operating expenses $ 49.9   $ 40.4
Depreciation and amortization   6.7     2.9
Total operating expenses $ 56.6   $ 43.3


  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Other operating expenses $ 129.2   $ 122.0
Depreciation and amortization   15.2     7.9
Total operating expenses $ 144.4   $ 129.9
     
     

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
 
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 71,981   $ 34,132   $ 138,457   $ 99,178  
Add:        
Income tax (benefit) expense   (10,202 )   9,919     9,175     31,105  
Interest expense, net   2,661     3,763     8,417     11,400  
Depreciation and amortization   8,283     4,366     19,955     12,440  
Certain items (1)   3,494     5,088     20,843     20,259  
Interest component of certain items (1)   (558 )   (451 )   (1,450 )   (1,338 )
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7) $ 75,659   $ 56,817   $ 195,397   $ 173,044  
         
         

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net service revenue $ 544,070   $ 494,631   $ 1,520,814   $ 1,454,955
Add:        
Certain items (1)               5,993
Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 544,070   $ 494,631   $ 1,520,814   $ 1,460,948
         
         

Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Other operating income $ 4,812   $   $ 27,592   $
Add:        
Certain items (1)   (4,812 )       (27,592 )  
Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $   $   $   $
         
         

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 71,981   $ 34,132   $ 138,457   $ 99,178
Add:        
Certain items (1)   2,585     3,765     15,424     14,992
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 74,566   $ 37,897   $ 153,881   $ 114,170
         
         

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 2.16   $ 1.03   $ 4.16   $ 3.01
Add:        
Certain items (1)   0.08     0.11     0.46     0.46
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 2.24   $ 1.15   $ 4.63   $ 3.47
         
         

(1)    The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Certain Items:

     
  For the Three-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2020
  For the Nine-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2020  
 		 
     
  (Income) Expense
 		  (Income) Expense
 		 
     
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:    
CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants $ (4,812 ) $ (27,592 )
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:    
COVID-19 costs   4,389     27,399  
Severance - reductions in staffing levels   (550 )   4,633  
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:    
Acquisition and integration costs   3,626     9,561  
COVID-19 costs   322     1,385  
Severance - reductions in staffing levels       271  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):    
Interest component of certain items   558     1,450  
Other (income) expense, net   (39 )   3,736  
Total $ 3,494   $ 20,843  
Net of tax   2,585     15,424  
Diluted EPS $ 0.08   $ 0.46  
     


  For the Three-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2019
  For the Nine-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2019
 
     
  (Income) Expense
  (Income) Expense
 
     
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:    
Contingency accrual $   $ 6,541  
Planned closures (8)       (548 )
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:    
Planned closures (8)   15     1,172  
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:    
Planned closures (8)   28     185  
Acquisition and integration costs   4,141     14,393  
Legal fees - non-routine   397     373  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):    
Interest component of certain items   451     1,338  
Other (income) expense, net   56     (3,195 )
Total $ 5,088   $ 20,259  
Net of tax   3,765     14,992  
Diluted EPS $ 0.11   $ 0.46  
     
     

(2)    Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3)    Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4)    Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5)    Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6)    Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(7)    Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.
(8)    Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Updates 2020 Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.