Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Updates 2020 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.



Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Net service revenue increased $49.5 million to $544.1 million compared to $494.6 million in 2019.





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $72.0 million compared to $34.1 million in 2019.





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $1.03 in 2019.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $75.7 million compared to $56.8 million in 2019.





Adjusted net service revenue of $544.1 million compared to $494.6 million in 2019.





Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $74.6 million compared to $37.9 million in 2019.





Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.24 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $1.15 in 2019.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Net service revenue increased $65.9 million to $1,520.8 million compared to $1,454.9 million in 2019.





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $138.5 million compared to $99.2 million in 2019.





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $3.01 in 2019.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $195.4 million compared to $173.0 million in 2019.





Adjusted net service revenue of $1,520.8 million compared to $1,460.9 million in 2019.





Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $153.9 million compared to $114.2 million in 2019.





Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.63 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) compared to $3.47 in 2019.

* See pages 13-15 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our third quarter results which have bested both our internal and external expectations and have allowed us to increase our full year 2020 guidance ranges. Home health and hospice have shown strong recoveries and returned to growth this quarter which is no small feat given the continued impact of COIVD-19. We are well underway with our integration of Aseracare, have paid down a large portion of our already low debt and continue to drive prodigious amounts of cash flow. Most importantly, we have done all of this while delivering the highest quality care and continuing our relentless focus on clinical quality. The importance of caring for people in their homes, wherever they call home, has never been more evident, and as such, we are well positioned for continued success. A special thank you to all of our clinician staff for continuing to do what you do best. It is because of your compassion, bravery and tireless efforts that we are able to deliver another great quarter.”

Updated 2020 Guidance

Net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.067 billion to $2.072 billion.





Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $269 million to $272 million.





Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $6.02 to $6.08 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) based on an estimated 33.4 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2020 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice and personal care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through November 29, 2020 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13712002.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 516 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to keep our patients and employees safe, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disaster, acts of terrorism, widespread protest or civil unrest, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

Contact: Investor Contact: Media Contact: Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc. Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons Senior Vice President, Finance Vice President, Marketing & Communications (855) 259-2046 (225) 299-3720 IR@amedisys.com kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30,

For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net service revenue $ 544,070 $ 494,631 $ 1,520,814 $ 1,454,955 Other operating income 4,812 — 27,592 — Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 297,668 288,708 878,633 854,734 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 123,146 99,941 330,329 293,127 Non-cash compensation 7,124 6,298 19,758 18,451 Other 49,348 48,474 142,616 140,284 Depreciation and amortization 8,283 4,366 19,955 12,440 Operating expenses 485,569 447,787 1,391,291 1,319,036 Operating income 63,313 46,844 157,115 135,919 Other income (expense): Interest income 31 15 258 59 Interest expense (2,692 ) (3,778 ) (8,675 ) (11,459 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,435 (812 ) 2,399 4,120 Miscellaneous, net 122 1,975 (2,318 ) 2,404 Total other expense, net (1,104 ) (2,600 ) (8,336 ) (4,876 ) Income before income taxes 62,209 44,244 148,779 131,043 Income tax benefit (expense) 10,202 (9,919 ) (9,175 ) (31,105 ) Net income 72,411 34,325 139,604 99,938 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (430 ) (193 ) (1,147 ) (760 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 71,981 $ 34,132 $ 138,457 $ 99,178 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 2.20 $ 1.06 $ 4.26 $ 3.09 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,662 32,211 32,469 32,096 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 2.16 $ 1.03 $ 4.16 $ 3.01 Weighted average shares outstanding 33,260 33,002 33,267 32,944

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2020

(unaudited)

December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,904 $ 30,294 Restricted cash 2,549 66,196 Patient accounts receivable 250,777 237,596 Prepaid expenses 14,906 8,243 Other current assets 30,114 8,225 Total current assets 411,250 350,554 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,512 and $96,137 24,104 28,113 Operating lease right of use assets 94,273 84,791 Goodwill 931,483 658,500 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,165 and $7,044 84,143 64,748 Deferred income taxes 24,189 21,427 Other assets 33,278 54,612 Total assets $ 1,602,720 $ 1,262,745 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,037 $ 31,259 Payroll and employee benefits 126,543 120,877 Accrued expenses 170,743 137,111 Provider relief fund advance 60,000 — Current portion of long-term obligations 10,711 9,927 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 30,462 27,769 Total current liabilities 437,496 326,943 Long-term obligations, less current portion 300,576 232,256 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 62,519 56,128 Other long-term obligations 44,386 5,905 Total liabilities 844,977 621,232 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,457,444 and 36,638,021 shares issued; and 32,802,785 and 32,284,051 shares outstanding 37 37 Additional paid-in capital 690,099 645,256 Treasury stock, at cost 4,654,659 and 4,353,970 shares of common stock (318,771 ) (251,241 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income — 15 Retained earnings 384,840 246,383 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 756,205 640,450 Noncontrolling interests 1,538 1,063 Total equity 757,743 641,513 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,602,720 $ 1,262,745

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30,

For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 72,411 $ 34,325 $ 139,604 $ 99,938 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,283 4,366 19,955 12,440 Non-cash compensation 7,124 6,298 19,758 18,451 Non-cash 401(k) employer match — 2,859 — 7,545 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 10,591 9,519 29,149 27,014 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 17 8 (77 ) 6 Loss on sale of equity method investment — — 2,980 — Write-off of other comprehensive income — — (15 ) — Deferred income taxes 1,274 11,923 (2,762 ) 17,798 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,435 ) 812 (2,399 ) (4,120 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 216 220 653 653 Return on equity investment 1,175 2,885 3,919 3,727 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable (2,511 ) (15,304 ) 6,486 (39,469 ) Other current assets (24,748 ) (1,851 ) (28,217 ) (10,194 ) Other assets 584 258 (91 ) 202 Accounts payable 4,825 1,330 (1,627 ) (8,145 ) Accrued expenses (2,396 ) (1,359 ) 25,594 27,903 Other long-term obligations 17,735 (50 ) 38,481 (231 ) Operating lease liabilities (9,211 ) (7,916 ) (25,576 ) (24,116 ) Operating lease right of use assets (851 ) (868 ) (2,775 ) (2,622 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,083 47,455 223,040 126,780 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 73 74 94 287 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — 12 80 158 Purchases of property and equipment (1,294 ) (3,644 ) (2,995 ) (6,337 ) Investments in equity method investees — — (875 ) (210 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investment — — 17,876 — Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (46 ) (299,723 ) (345,460 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,221 ) (3,604 ) (285,543 ) (351,562 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 3,123 2,045 6,070 3,388 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 914 850 2,600 2,384 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (47,788 ) (4,895 ) (54,172 ) (9,385 ) Noncontrolling interest distribution (300 ) (453 ) (672 ) (910 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — — — 175,000 Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 7,500 8,000 432,000 192,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (97,500 ) (41,000 ) (357,000 ) (133,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (2,685 ) (1,543 ) (7,360 ) (3,820 ) Debt issuance costs — — — (847 ) Provider relief fund advance (10,000 ) — 60,000 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (146,736 ) (36,996 ) 81,466 225,310 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (64,874 ) 6,855 18,963 528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 180,327 13,902 96,490 20,229 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 115,453 $ 20,757 $ 115,453 $ 20,757





Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,610 $ 3,569 $ 4,902 $ 7,756 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 22,137 $ 9,807 $ 30,290 $ 17,656 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 10,062 $ 8,784 $ 28,351 $ 26,738 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 497 $ — $ 1,483 $ 792 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 10,982 $ 4,635 $ 29,876 $ 110,304 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 335 $ 845 $ 822 $ 1,806 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 360 $ 324 $ 767 $ 1,235 Days revenue outstanding (1) 40.0 44.5 40.0 44.5

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 222.2 $ 211.5 Non-Medicare 103.8 100.0 Net service revenue 326.0 311.5 Other operating income 2.6 — Cost of service 180.0 188.9 Gross margin 148.6 122.6 Other operating expenses 79.8 76.5 Operating income $ 68.8 $ 46.1 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 5 % 2 % Non-Medicare revenue 4 % 16 % Total admissions 5 % 9 % Total volume (2) 6 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 85,578 81,937 Recertifications 47,094 43,340 Total volume 132,672 125,277 Medicare completed episodes (6) 77,552 75,807 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,886 $ 2,836 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6) 14.4 16.9 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 89.10 $ 83.68 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 8.91 $ 8.09 Total Cost per Visit $ 98.01 $ 91.77 Visits 1,836,895 2,057,184





For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 619.0 $ 644.0 Non-Medicare 300.8 296.2 Net service revenue 919.8 940.2 Other operating income 17.7 — Cost of service 543.8 562.4 Gross margin 393.7 377.8 Other operating expenses 229.6 224.0 Operating income $ 164.1 $ 153.8 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (4 %) 4 % Non-Medicare revenue 2 % 18 % Total admissions (1 %) 7 % Total volume (2) 2 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 245,880 247,669 Recertifications 135,263 128,496 Total volume 381,143 376,165 Medicare completed episodes (6) 221,848 229,229 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,811 $ 2,853 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6) 15.2 17.1 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 88.64 $ 82.23 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.10 $ 7.91 Total Cost per Visit $ 97.74 $ 90.14 Visits 5,563,992 6,238,758

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 reflects the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020. Additionally average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 reflects the transition to PDGM during the year and therefore includes reimbursement under both the 60-day episode of care (pre-PDGM) payment rate and the 30-day period of care (PDGM) payment rate.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information - Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 189.0 $ 153.5 Non-Medicare 10.7 8.9 Net service revenue 199.7 162.4 Other operating income 1.7 — Cost of service 104.1 84.5 Gross margin 97.3 77.9 Other operating expenses 48.4 36.2 Operating income $ 48.9 $ 41.7 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 3 % 10 % Hospice admissions 9 % 4 % Average daily census — % 5 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 13,026 9,914 Average daily census 13,953 11,565 Revenue per day, net $ 155.57 $ 152.67 Cost of service per day $ 81.05 $ 79.51 Average discharge length of stay 101 98





For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 516.5 $ 430.0 Non-Medicare 29.7 22.6 Net service revenue 546.2 452.6 Other operating income 8.9 — Cost of service 293.1 245.9 Gross margin 262.0 206.7 Other operating expenses 129.1 100.9 Operating income $ 132.9 $ 105.8 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 4 % 6 % Hospice admissions 3 % 5 % Average daily census 1 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 35,755 30,055 Average daily census 12,841 10,997 Revenue per day, net $ 155.23 $ 150.77 Cost of service per day $ 83.29 $ 81.92 Average discharge length of stay 98 98

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.





Segment Information - Personal Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 18.4 20.7 Net service revenue 18.4 20.7 Other operating income 0.5 — Cost of service 13.5 15.3 Gross margin 5.4 5.4 Other operating expenses 3.2 3.1 Operating income $ 2.2 $ 2.3 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 673,161 824,251 Clients served 10,153 12,687 Shifts 280,470 370,451 Revenue per hour $ 27.33 $ 25.12 Revenue per shift $ 65.59 $ 55.90 Hours per shift 2.4 2.2





For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 54.8 62.1 Net service revenue 54.8 62.1 Other operating income 1.0 — Cost of service 41.7 46.4 Gross margin 14.1 15.7 Other operating expenses 9.6 9.5 Operating income $ 4.5 $ 6.2 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 2,067,958 2,506,113 Clients served 14,057 16,134 Shifts 896,141 1,128,920 Revenue per hour $ 26.51 $ 24.77 Revenue per shift $ 61.18 $ 55.00 Hours per shift 2.3 2.2

(1) Total includes acquisitions.

Segment Information - Corporate

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 49.9 $ 40.4 Depreciation and amortization 6.7 2.9 Total operating expenses $ 56.6 $ 43.3





For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 129.2 $ 122.0 Depreciation and amortization 15.2 7.9 Total operating expenses $ 144.4 $ 129.9

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 71,981 $ 34,132 $ 138,457 $ 99,178 Add: Income tax (benefit) expense (10,202 ) 9,919 9,175 31,105 Interest expense, net 2,661 3,763 8,417 11,400 Depreciation and amortization 8,283 4,366 19,955 12,440 Certain items (1) 3,494 5,088 20,843 20,259 Interest component of certain items (1) (558 ) (451 ) (1,450 ) (1,338 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7) $ 75,659 $ 56,817 $ 195,397 $ 173,044

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net service revenue $ 544,070 $ 494,631 $ 1,520,814 $ 1,454,955 Add: Certain items (1) — — — 5,993 Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 544,070 $ 494,631 $ 1,520,814 $ 1,460,948

Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Other operating income $ 4,812 $ — $ 27,592 $ — Add: Certain items (1) (4,812 ) — (27,592 ) — Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $ — $ — $ — $ —

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 71,981 $ 34,132 $ 138,457 $ 99,178 Add: Certain items (1) 2,585 3,765 15,424 14,992 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 74,566 $ 37,897 $ 153,881 $ 114,170

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 2.16 $ 1.03 $ 4.16 $ 3.01 Add: Certain items (1) 0.08 0.11 0.46 0.46 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 2.24 $ 1.15 $ 4.63 $ 3.47

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Certain Items:

For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2020

For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2020

(Income) Expense

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants $ (4,812 ) $ (27,592 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 4,389 27,399 Severance - reductions in staffing levels (550 ) 4,633 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 3,626 9,561 COVID-19 costs 322 1,385 Severance - reductions in staffing levels — 271 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 558 1,450 Other (income) expense, net (39 ) 3,736 Total $ 3,494 $ 20,843 Net of tax 2,585 15,424 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.46





For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019

For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2019

(Income) Expense

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ — $ 6,541 Planned closures (8) — (548 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: Planned closures (8) 15 1,172 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Planned closures (8) 28 185 Acquisition and integration costs 4,141 14,393 Legal fees - non-routine 397 373 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 451 1,338 Other (income) expense, net 56 (3,195 ) Total $ 5,088 $ 20,259 Net of tax 3,765 14,992 Diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.46

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

(8) Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.



