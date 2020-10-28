Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,978 in the last 365 days.

AMERISAFE Declares Special Dividend of $3.50 Per Share and Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DERIDDER, La., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a special cash dividend of $3.50 per share.

The special cash dividend will be payable on November 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2020. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2020.

“Our long-term commitment to underwriting discipline throughout the insurance cycle allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet, while returning significant capital to our shareholders.  We are pleased to announce this extraordinary dividend in an unprecedented time in the market,” said G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past eight years, the Company has declared $27.63 per share in dividends, comprising $5.88 in regular dividends and $21.75 in special dividends per share.

More information on the dividend and information on the company’s third quarter earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

Primary Logo

You just read:

AMERISAFE Declares Special Dividend of $3.50 Per Share and Regular Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.