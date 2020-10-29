Fulcrum Labs and Providence St. Joseph Health Win Prestigious Training Excellence Award
Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy winner of Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulcrum Labs, the industry leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered adaptive learning technology, actionable analytics and measurable learning and performance training outcomes, and Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH), one of the nation’s leading and most iconic healthcare systems, today announced they have won the 2020 Excellence Award in the highly competitive Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy category of Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards.
The Change Transformation Business Strategy category is consistently one of the most competitive and prestigious of the entire Brandon Hall awards program. It is the “best of the best,” recognizing organizations with cutting-edge deployments of human capital management (HCM) solutions that achieve transformational results.
PSJH and Fulcrum Labs collaborated to increase employee engagement in PSJH’s voluntary learning experience platform (LXP), Rise (now Degreed), a newly-adopted pillar of their learning program. During the delivery of the training in Fulcrum Labs’ adaptive platform, PSJH conducted an A/B test as a comparative, objective measurement. PSJH found that its traditional elearning approach garnered a significant 70 percent improvement in engagement, while Fulcrum’s AI-powered adaptive platform far exceeded expectations, delivering a transformational 416 percent increase (the primary KPI) for this mission critical initiative.
“Fulcrum allows us to begin to drive a more personalized experience that our caregivers have never had access to in the past,” said Darci Hall, VP and Chief Learning Officer for PSJH. “And with a more personalized experience we can increase engagement, while allowing us to better understand the skills of our workforce now and in the future.”
In addition to improved engagement, PSJH leveraged Fulcrum’s cutting-edge, AI-powered proprietary content performance analytics to quickly make course edits to content flagged as “underperforming.” They were able to push the changes live for their learners instantaneously, with the help of Fulcrum’s actionable dashboard insights and authoring tools. As a direct result of edits to flagged content, Fulcrum’s analysis revealed that:
Edited content showed statistically significant increases in efficacy, including several content items which showed increases of up to 75 percent.
Learners who saw edited content showed statistically significant increases (up to 10 percent) in overall course performance, compared to their peers who saw the underperforming content.
Statistically significant increases (up to 10 percent) in overall learner performance across the entire course
“Fulcrum’s AI-powered, adaptive training platform not only helped us increase engagement and deliver on our usage goals, but they also helped us elevate our entire learning experience,” said PSJH Senior Design and Innovation Consultant Johnny Hamilton. “By leaving learners with the feeling that the course is credible, valuable and impactful, we’re empowered to build greater trust between the learning function and employees.”
This honor marks the fifth major award Fulcrum Labs has won with PSJH. Other awards include a 2019 BIG Innovation Award, a 2019 American Business Award “Stevie,” and two 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. This recent award marks the 20th consecutive Brandon Hall Group Award for Fulcrum Labs since 2016.
The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and longest-running recognition program in human capital management.
"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."
About Fulcrum Labs
Fulcrum Labs’ mission is to turn students (or employees) into learners and turn learners into confident subject matter masters. Fulcrum Labs is a cloud-based, SaaS business solution that is, first and foremost, outcomes driven. The company’s proprietary, Adaptive 3.0 training platform leverages Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and data-science-driven predictive analytics to: reduce training times and costs; verify employee confidence and skills mastery; identify those at risk of not applying the training; and evaluate the integrity of course content. Fulcrum’s platform can also assess an organization’s training gaps and efficacy of existing L&D systems. Fulcrum Labs has been awarded 20 consecutive Brandon Hall Excellence Awards; was the recipient of Business Intelligence Group’s 2019 BIG Innovation award; won Gold in CLO Magazine’s 2019 Learning in Practice Awards; and in 2020 was awarded the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) prestigious Excellence in Practice Award. For more information, visit www.fulcrumlabs.ai.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. (www.brandonhall.com)
