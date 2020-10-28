Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order on Actions in Response to COVID-19 10.28.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order addressing a variety of issues in response to the pandemic.

The order directs the California Department of Transportation to create a process for issuing temporary encroachment permits enabling commercial activities in the state highway right-of-way, allowing businesses located along state highways to expand their outdoor dining options onto sidewalks and parking areas, where safety permits.

In addition, the order allows people 70 years of age or older to renew their drivers’ licenses by mail, further limiting in-person transactions at the Department of Motor Vehicles and helping this COVID-19 vulnerable population isolate at home.

The order also extends provisions related to deadlines for the payment of real estate license application and renewal fees and continuing education requirements for licensees.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

