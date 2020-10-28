STATE OF VERMONT

INCIDENT NEWS RELEASE

On behalf of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermont State Police

Windsor County Sheriff's Department, VSP seek fugitive in Bridgewater

DATE/TIME: 10/27/20, 0800 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 4, Bridgewater

VIOLATION: Fugitive from justice, false information to a police officer, other charges pending

ACCUSED: Brandon Curtis Adkins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Virginia Beach, VA (last known address)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Windsor County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for an infraction on U.S. Route 4 in Bridgewater. During the stop, Mr. Adkins gave a false name to the deputy, before exiting the car and running into the woods. When the true identity of the subject was discovered, it was found that he had a felony warrant out of Virginia for credit card fraud and violation of probation. After a request for assistance from deputies, the Vermont State Police sent several troopers and a K-9 to conduct a track in the area. Deputies seized the vehicle, which was believed to be stolen from Enterprise, and a warrant to search the car is being sought by the investigating deputy. In the initial search of the area, Mr. Adkins was not located. A trooper remaining in the area then saw Mr. Adkins run across U.S. 4 and pursued in an attempt to take him into custody. Other sightings were reported around Goldcoast Road. After several hours, the search was unsuccessful and was discontinued. Mr. Adkins is not believed to be dangerous or armed, and there has been no indication of a threat to public safety. Mr. Adkins was last seen Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020, in the Route 4 area. The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Mr. Adkins is asked to call police.

