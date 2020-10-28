Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: Total of 36 COVID-19 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Currently, there are 1,060 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,230 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

