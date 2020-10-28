Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Adds New Community to Client Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) recently added a new community to its growing client portfolio.

Located in Parsippany, NJ, the community features 198 units. Residents of this park-like community enjoy access to a swimming pool, volleyball court, and picnic area. The community is easily accessible via Routes 10, 53, 202, and 287 and close to extensive shopping and dining options. As the managing agent for this property, CMC NJ will provide excellent customer service and unmatched community guidance.

“Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey is excited to have been chosen as the trusted management partner of this unique community,” stated Michael Pesce, PCAM®, CMC NJ president. “The board and residents are dedicated to ensuring a safe, unified environment that promotes neighborliness and pride among its residents. Our team looks forward to working together to achieve their ultimate community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 41 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

