MoHall Music Publishing Embraces All-Encompassing Approach to Support Songwriters, Artists, and Partners
The company values innovation, knowledge, and communication to provide a people-centered approach in a fast-paced industry.
MoHall Music Publishing is changing the landscape of the music industry by delivering a highly people-centered and supportive approach for songwriters, artists, and copyrights.
— Moses Hall
MoHall Music Publishing specializes in acquiring the rights to collect music royalties to some of today’s most notable artists and songwriters. With extensive investment experience and an in-depth understanding of the music industry, MoHall Music Publishing invests in income-generating music catalogs, while supporting music creatives with unparalleled passion, dedication, and knowledge.
As a result of the company’s ability to leverage the music publishing landscape, MoHall Music Publishing is unlike any other music publishing agency on the market. Guided by the company’s determined and professional management staff, MoHall Music Publishing supports artists’ and songwriters’ careers that surpass each and every one of its partners’ expectations. In the music industry, MoHall Music Publishing is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after music publishing agencies – a result of the company’s renowned experience, efficiency, and customized services.
“In today’s fast-paced and sometimes impersonal industry, it can be very challenging for artists to be valued and recognized for their remarkable talents,” says Moses Hall, founder of MoHall Music Publishing. “Our primary, paramount goal is to provide effective, efficient, and tailored copyright-focused solutions for songwriters and artists. For any artist or songwriter in the industry, it is imperative they receive royalties for their work – and we are here to make sure that happens.”
MoHall Music Publishing seeks to acquire songs with notable popularity across a range of media: radio, movies, television, plays, shows, and more. The company is looking to invest in revenue-producing intellectual property from artists and songwriters across diverse music genres.
For more information about MoHall Music Publishing, please visit https://mohallpublishing.com.
About the Company
MoHall Music Publishing is a music publishing company that provides deep expertise across a range of creative services, utilizing the most innovative technologies for songwriters, artists, and copyright holders. The company takes care of all publishing rights for its clients’ music, including finding opportunities for their work and ensuring they get paid for their talent.
The world-renowned company was founded by Moses E. Hall, a Chicago-based award-winning commercial real estate broker, entrepreneur, developer, and investor. Moses attended the performing arts “Fame” school, Fiorello LaGuardia, in New York and, as a jazz-trained pianist, he leverages an intimate understanding of the music industry.
Some of MoHall Music Publishing’s portfolio features Grammy Award-Winning artist Chris Brown, R&B singer Trey Songs, and Award-Winning Gospel artists, Tamela Mann and David Mann.
