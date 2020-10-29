AMERICA’S FRONTLINE WORKERS UNITE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST INFECTION
Next Level Protection with NanoBio ProtectANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen incredible acts of bravery through the nation’s frontline workers. Whether they serve as healthcare practitioners, firefighters, police officers, security guards, home health aides or teachers, these brave individuals don their protective gear and step right up to help others.
The risk of infection is of paramount concern to all, but for these workers who directly interact with sick (or potentially compromised) patients, it’s a reality they have to contend with every single day they head to work.
Today, more than ever, frontline workers have made layers of protection part of their everyday routine. Wearing face coverings, washing and sanitizing our hands and maintaining social distance from others, are the most common of these measures.
And, for truly next-level protection, let’s not forget the nose, which is a key entryway for infection-causing germs. For those unfamiliar with nasal antiseptics, they are becoming increasingly more mainstream among those on the front lines of this public health crisis—and among everyday Americans who want to keep themselves, and their families, safe from infection.
Frontline worker and nurse Darlene Schickram understands the importance of protecting herself as she heads out to work every day. As Darlene states, "I am a registered nurse and manage a Respiratory Care floor of a New Jersey hospital. Many of our patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
I'm always looking for ways to protect myself from infection and recently discovered NanoBio Protect. It's a nasal antiseptic solution that kills germs on contact. I apply it with a cotton swab every day, and each dose lasts for up to eight hours. Along with wearing a mask and washing and sanitizing my hands, it's become an essential layer of protection for both me and my family."
Now available on Amazon, NanoBio Protect is set to be rolled out in over 4,400 CVS stores across the United States by early November 2020. With endorsements from leading doctors and increasing distribution, nasal antiseptics like NanoBio Protect are poised to make the jump into the mainstream this flu season, especially as families come together for the holidays and workers cautiously return to the office.
