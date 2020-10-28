More than 50 PA Organizations, Businesses Encourage Flu Shots
/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a group of more than 50 organizations and businesses listed below endorse the following statement:
As seasons change, we make preparations to stay safe and adapt to the cooler weather. We check our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We make sure our cars are ready for winter driving. We bundle up before we leave the house.
According to the experts there is one additional step we should take: get our annual flu shots.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu has been a leading cause of death in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Health reported that, during the 2019–2020 flu season, nearly 130,000 Pennsylvanians contracted the flu, and more than 100 people tragically lost their lives due to complications from the flu.
And, since COVID-19 has drastically changed the way we are approaching flu season this year, health care providers across the Commonwealth are encouraging every eligible individual to get their flu shot.
When you get a flu shot, you are doing so much more than lowering your chances of getting sick; you also are protecting people who cannot get the flu shot due to age or other conditions. And this year, as we face the convergence of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting yourself and helping our community becomes even more important. Getting a flu shot helps your health care team rule out the flu if you do get sick and need treatment, and can help them diagnose and treat you faster. Plus, by staying healthy during flu season, you are helping our hospitals, health care providers, and caregivers at the bedside, preserve limited hospital beds and health care resources.
Our nation’s infectious disease experts, health care providers, and researchers are doing incredible work to help us defeat COVID-19 once and for all. We trust their experience, knowledge, and guidance. We are committed to doing our part to keep our communities healthy by taking these simple steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the flu:
- Continuing to wear masks
- Maintaining safe distances from others
- Washing our hands frequently
- Covering our coughs and sneezes
- Staying home when we are sick
- Getting a flu shot
The science shows us that these simple steps can help us stay healthy while protecting our loved ones, neighbors, and our health care providers. While we may come from a variety of organizations and industries, these are things we all can support.
###
To support this effort, Lyft, the ride-sharing company, is offering ride credits for people traveling to get a flu shot. Pennsylvania can use the code PAFIGHTSFLU for rides to and from vaccination sites. Ride credits will be available until Dec. 31, 2020 and additional terms may apply.
Other organizations are encouraged to join the ongoing effort, which will continue to be promoted throughout the flu season.
Signers:
- Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania
- American Academy of Pediatrics - Pennsylvania Chapter
- American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – Pennsylvania
- American College of Physicians - Pennsylvania Chapter
- Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center
- Capital BlueCross
- Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia
- Cheyney University
- Free Clinic Association of Pennsylvania
- Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce
- Health Federation of Philadelphia
- Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania
- The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania
- Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania
- Latino Connection
- LeadingAge PA
- Life Sciences Pennsylvania
- Lyft
- National Association of Social Workers – Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians
- Pennsylvania Alliance of YMCAs
- Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association
- Pennsylvania Association for Behavioral Healthcare
- Pennsylvania Association of Certified Nurse-Midwives
- Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers
- Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Society
- Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
- Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health
- Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners
- Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians
- Pennsylvania Dental Association
- Pennsylvania Department of Health
- Pennsylvania Homecare Association
- Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition
- Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Organizations
- Pennsylvania Medical Society
- Pennsylvania Organization of Nurse Leaders
- Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association
- Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association
- Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society
- Pennsylvania Psychological Association
- Pennsylvania Public Health Association
- Pennsylvania Rural Health Association
- Pennsylvania School Board Association
- Pennsylvania Society for Respiratory Care
- Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants
- Pennsylvania State Nurses Association
- Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association
- Safety-Net Association of Pennsylvania
- Service Employees International Union - Pennsylvania (SEIU)
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)
- The Urban Healthcare Coalition
