More than 50 PA Organizations, Businesses Encourage Flu Shots

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a group of more than 50 organizations and businesses listed below endorse the following statement:

As seasons change, we make preparations to stay safe and adapt to the cooler weather. We check our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We make sure our cars are ready for winter driving. We bundle up before we leave the house.

According to the experts there is one additional step we should take: get our annual flu shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu has been a leading cause of death in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Health reported that, during the 2019–2020 flu season, nearly 130,000 Pennsylvanians contracted the flu, and more than 100 people tragically lost their lives due to complications from the flu.

And, since COVID-19 has drastically changed the way we are approaching flu season this year, health care providers across the Commonwealth are encouraging every eligible individual to get their flu shot.

When you get a flu shot, you are doing so much more than lowering your chances of getting sick; you also are protecting people who cannot get the flu shot due to age or other conditions. And this year, as we face the convergence of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting yourself and helping our community becomes even more important. Getting a flu shot helps your health care team rule out the flu if you do get sick and need treatment, and can help them diagnose and treat you faster. Plus, by staying healthy during flu season, you are helping our hospitals, health care providers, and caregivers at the bedside, preserve limited hospital beds and health care resources.

Our nation’s infectious disease experts, health care providers, and researchers are doing incredible work to help us defeat COVID-19 once and for all. We trust their experience, knowledge, and guidance. We are committed to doing our part to keep our communities healthy by taking these simple steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the flu:

Continuing to wear masks

Maintaining safe distances from others

Washing our hands frequently

Covering our coughs and sneezes

Staying home when we are sick

Getting a flu shot

The science shows us that these simple steps can help us stay healthy while protecting our loved ones, neighbors, and our health care providers. While we may come from a variety of organizations and industries, these are things we all can support.

###

To support this effort, Lyft, the ride-sharing company, is offering ride credits for people traveling to get a flu shot. Pennsylvania can use the code PAFIGHTSFLU for rides to and from vaccination sites. Ride credits will be available until Dec. 31, 2020 and additional terms may apply.

Other organizations are encouraged to join the ongoing effort, which will continue to be promoted throughout the flu season.

Signers:

Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania

American Academy of Pediatrics - Pennsylvania Chapter

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – Pennsylvania

American College of Physicians - Pennsylvania Chapter

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center

Capital BlueCross

Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

Cheyney University

Free Clinic Association of Pennsylvania

Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce

Health Federation of Philadelphia

Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania

The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania

Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania

Latino Connection

LeadingAge PA

Life Sciences Pennsylvania

Lyft

National Association of Social Workers – Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians

Pennsylvania Alliance of YMCAs

Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association

Pennsylvania Association for Behavioral Healthcare

Pennsylvania Association of Certified Nurse-Midwives

Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers

Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Society

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry

Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health

Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners

Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians

Pennsylvania Dental Association

Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Homecare Association

Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition

Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Organizations

Pennsylvania Medical Society

Pennsylvania Organization of Nurse Leaders

Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association

Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association

Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society

Pennsylvania Psychological Association

Pennsylvania Public Health Association

Pennsylvania Rural Health Association

Pennsylvania School Board Association

Pennsylvania Society for Respiratory Care

Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants

Pennsylvania State Nurses Association

Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association

Safety-Net Association of Pennsylvania

Service Employees International Union - Pennsylvania (SEIU)

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)

The Urban Healthcare Coalition

