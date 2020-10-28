Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deer Hunters: Always Be Aware of Your Surroundings

RALEIGH, N.C. (Oct. 28, 2020) — As deer hunting season continues around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Home From the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s natural to get excited when you have a deer or other game in your sights,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager.  “Hunters should opt for binoculars or a spotting scope, rather than a rifle scope, to avoid pointing their firearm at something they may not want to shoot. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”

The four primary rules of firearms safety are:

  • Always point a firearm in a safe direction. 
  • Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
  • Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
  • Be sure of your target­–and what’s in front of and behind it.

For more information on hunting seasons, licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call 919-707-0031.   

