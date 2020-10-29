Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,056 in the last 365 days.

Foxquilt Partners With Smarter Loans to Bring Canadians Smarter Insurance Coverage

Foxquilt logo

Foxquilt logo

smarter loans logo

smarter loans logo

Canadian Insurtech, Foxquilt, and Smarter Loans, Canadian Loan Directory, have teamed up to bring easier access to tailored Business and Home Insurance.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto - October 9, 2020 -- Foxquilt, a Canadian Insurtech focused on providing smarter insurance, and Smarter Loans, a resource to connect Canadians with reputable financial companies, have announced today that they are partnering together to bring Canadians quick and easy access to customized insurance solutions and coverage.

The partnership between Foxquilt and Smarter Loans allows Canadians extra support with their financial decisions by receiving another smart solution - insurance that protects their hard work and biggest investments. Foxquilt and Smarter Loans are connecting Canadians online to business and home insurance that can be tailored to their specific needs with exclusive savings on their rates - up to 35%.

“We are excited to partner with Smarter Loans to extend our broad offering of insurance solutions to Canadian businesses and homeowners,” says Mark Morissette - CEO & Co-Founder of Foxquilt. “We take great pride in partnering with like-minded companies such as Smarter Loans who are dedicated to providing insurance capacity and savings to small businesses striving to succeed within today’s arduous climate.”

“We are very happy to team up with the great team at Foxquilt. They’ve developed a convenient way for Canadians to obtain insurance online, and we are excited to feature such an innovative brand and their products on Smarter Loans,” says Vlad Sherbatov - President and Co-Founder of Smarter Loans

Both companies believe in supporting communities and Canadians by providing smarter tools that lead to financial success and peace of mind. If you or someone you know has a community or tool that would be a good fit for this mission, reach out to Foxquilt or Smarter Loans to learn more about partnering.

About Foxquilt
Foxquilt is an Insurance Technology company focused on empowering communities and business owners to save on smarter Home and Small Business Insurance.

For media enquiries: Joyce Wong joycewong@foxquilt.com
For partnership Enquiries: Melissa Moore melissamoore@foxquilt.com

About Smarter Loans
Smarter Loans’ mission is to help Canadians make smarter financial decisions by educating them about Canada’s most innovative financial products, and connecting them with Canada’s top financial companies in a safe, fast and convenient way.

For media enquiries: media@smarter.loans

Joyce Wong
Foxquilt
joycewong@foxquilt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Foxquilt Partners With Smarter Loans to Bring Canadians Smarter Insurance Coverage

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.