Biological services supervisor retires after 28 years of state service to wildlife

Tim Woolley is retiring

10/27/2020 7:46:37 PM

Cheyenne - Tim Woolley, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Division, Biological Services supervisor, is retiring after 28 years of service to the State of Wyoming.

“Tim has worked across the state throughout his career. He is best known for his contributions to mule deer and building community relationships,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division. “His work has made lasting impacts for wildlife, and Tim’s dedication to the resource will be missed.”

Beginning in 1992, Woolley worked alongside Game and Fish as a graduate student from the University of Wyoming Cooperative Research Unit evaluating pronghorn survey methodology and then as a research associate doing statewide swift fox surveys. He began his first official role in 1996 as the Baggs wildlife biologist. The remote location suited Woolley with the diversity of species and the variety of work.

“We were a long way from most people, so you did it all. One day you might be taking nuisance calls, flying to count elk and deer, helping ranchers or doing habitat surveys ,” Woolley said.

Woolley worked in Baggs until 2009. Over his 13-year station, Woolley developed a passion and talent for working with youth and enjoyed taking school classes to see wildlife in action.

“I really liked working with school kids. I started taking Cindy Cobb’s third grade class to see sage grouse leks or going out to the field for some natural history and education,” Woolley said. “Couldn’t get a better job.”

Woolley was also instrumental in facilitating the development of the first wildlife underpass on Highway 789. The project saw immediate success and greatly enhanced the safety of motorists and mule deer. In the first year, the underpass allowed the safe passage of thousands of deer and other animals and made a significant reduction in the number of deer-vehicle collisions.

Woolley also served as the interim Green River wildlife management coordinator, received accolades from Governor Freudenthal for his work with the BLM on the Rawlins resource management plan and was recognized by former Wildlife Division Chief Lawson for his assistance with the Red Rim elk die off in 2004.

In 2009, Woolley was promoted to the Cody Region wildlife management coordinator.

“In Cody, the work was very rewarding, with so many species and so many challenges. Especially with the citizen working groups for Cody elk and the Owl Creek Mule Deer Initiative,” Woolley said.

Woolley worked in Cody until 2018 when he was again promoted to his current role, the Biological Services supervisor, who oversees the department’s biological data collection, nongame wildlife and terrestrial habitat work units.

Reflecting upon his career, Woolley echoes what many before him stated: he will miss the hard work and the people.

“Being back in the truck driving home talking on the radio with everyone — after working in the field from sunrise until dark.— that’s what I’ll miss the most,” Woolley said. “No one will understand that feeling unless you did it.”

Woolley’s last day with Game and Fish is Oct. 30. He plans to retire in Cody with his wife, Linda. He looks forward to spending time with his daughters, Erin and Emily, who live in Laramie attending the University of Wyoming, hunting, riding horses and trail running.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -