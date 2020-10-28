Tacton Smart Commerce Online Summit to Explore Customer-Centricity with Leading Global Manufacturers

Nov. 17 Event to Feature Speakers from Atlas Copco, Intershop, Pelco and nVent

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers with CPQ, today announced it will host its Fall 2020 Smart Commerce Online Summit on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. EDT). The event's theme is "Customer-Centricity in the Age of Disruption" and will teach attendees about the importance of a buyer-focused experience.



Discussions during the summit will look at how and why the world's top industrial manufacturers are focused on implementing disruptive technologies to meet the demands of customers that conduct business across channels and platforms. Presenters at the event will include Lennart Remnebäck, Vice President of Tool Attachments at Atlas Copco; Mauro Boffardi, Customer Success Leader at Intershop; Alexander van der Weide, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at nVent; Fahad Mahboob, Technology and Customer Engagement Manager at Pelco; Nick Thompson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Tacton; and Bo Gyldenvang, Tacton's CEO.

"I have been spending a lot of time with our biggest customers and prospects and they are all focused on one thing: streamlining the customer experience and empowering buyers across channels," Gyldenvang said. "This is why we have invited our leading customers to share their experiences and help teach others how they approach their customers."

Registration for the online event can be found here .

Tacton's Smart Commerce Online Summit is a virtual conference and enabler for decision-makers and business strategists. Practical presentations will provide valuable insights and information on the topic of digital sales and how the use of innovative digital solutions supports companies in developing new business models and generating growth. Tacton CEO Bo Gyldenvang will open the event with a kickoff keynote, while VP of product marketing Nick Thompson will offer closing remarks. Other sessions include:

Understand the Need and Deliver with Speed: Lennart Remnebäck, Vice President of Tool Attachments at Atlas Copco, shares how an unbroken digital chain is key to delivering with speed throughout the customer journey. Lennart will detail the digitalization journey that started with CRM, and now connects all investments from ERP, PDM, and more to deliver the end product to their customers—fast. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a manufacturing leader in customer experience.

Embrace the Customer Revolution: B2B Customers demand the same sleek, always-on experience they've enjoyed as consumers – without cumbersome processes or inefficient handoffs. Reimagine e-commerce and unify all your customer services company-wide – from presales, to sales, to after-sales – to boost your business. Intershop and Tacton will discuss the creation of digital strategies around your customers and showcase a digital customer portal with must-have information and readily accessible self-service-tools.

Developing a Customer-centric Digital Strategy: Alexander van der Weide, leader of Sales and Marketing at nVent Hoffman, will discuss how a robust digital experience strategy ensures nVent Hoffman provides an easy and engaging customer experience and outstanding customer service.

Mapping the Customer Journey: Service has always been a central part of Pelco's culture, and they continue to position themselves as a trusted source for customer-centric leadership across the security industry. Fahad Mahboob of Pelco will discuss how the company has developed an approach to remove friction from the customer journey and deliver a better purchase experience through innovative processes.

For more information, or to register to attend, visit www.tacton.com/smart-commerce-online-summit .

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:

tactonpr@bocacommunications.com