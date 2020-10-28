Decatur’s Newest Art Project Unveils Second Mural in Downtown Decatur

/EIN News/ -- Decatur, Ala., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chasing Art Project, Decatur’s newest public art endeavor, recently unveiled its latest mural downtown near Grant Street SE and 1st Avenue NE, celebrating its second commissioned mural addition this year. The 15-foot wings were created by world-renowned muralist Kelsey Montague (@kelseymontagueart).

Founded in 2018, the Chasing Art Project is focused on bringing amazing works of art to the walls of Decatur (Ala.) in order to inspire and unite the community as well as drive tourism for the city. Glenn Mitchell, curator and founder of the Chasing Art Project, said, “The Chasing Art Project has been a dream of mine for many years. My hope is these murals will spark curiosity, interest and hope while generating pride in the community and I am thankful for the resounding support with the first two murals. Eight murals are currently in the planning stages. Each one, with its own story to tell, represents an artistic spirit and inspiration.”

Montague is an international street artist who has been featured around the globe from Nashville, Tenn. to Melbourne, Australia. She started her #WhatLiftsYou movement in Manhattan six years ago with large-scale murals of her iconic wings. Today, she has over 300 large-scale murals across the world.

“Murals are a creative way to add energy and more art to our community. We are so excited and honored to bring the very first set of @kelseymontagueart wings to the state of Alabama and we hope this piece of art will inspire our residents and those who visit,” said Decatur Morgan County Tourism President/CEO Danielle Gibson.

Everyone is encouraged to grab a photo with the 15-by-15-foot selfie station and use the hashtag #VisitDecaturAL and #ChasingArtDecatur.

Dallas artist Michael McPheeters (@mistermural) painted the first of 30 murals planned for the city of Decatur. “One Tribe, One Day” was unveiled in July of this year. The 15-by-40-foot piece commemorates the cultures and contributions of all Native American tribes to Decatur and Morgan County. The mural, featuring a painted war horse and a geometric design with eye-popping color, is painted outside of Webster’s Karate located at 113 6th Avenue NE, Decatur, Ala. 35601.

The Chasing Art Project is donation driven. Tax-deductible donations may be made through Venmo @ChasingArt-Project or a check made payable to the Community Foundation of Greater Decatur (with Chasing Art Project in the memo) may be mailed P.O. Box 79, Decatur, Ala. 35602-0079.

For more information on the Chasing Art Project, visit https://www.facebook.com/chasingartproject and on Instagram @chasing.art.decatur or call Mitchell at 256.606.3676.

Attachments

Danielle Gibson Decatur Morgan County Tourism 256-350-2028 dgibson@decaturcvb.org