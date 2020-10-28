Mississippi Connects: Biloxi and Moss Point School Districts to Receive Computer Devices for Students TODAY

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Immediate Release: October 27, 2020

Biloxi and Moss Point school districts are scheduled to receive computer devices on October 27, bringing the total number of devices delivered to students through the Mississippi Connects program to more than 63,000.

The Mississippi Connects program is providing every public-school student in Mississippi with the technology to learn at school and at home. Districts are purchasing nearly 390,000 computer devices, which are being delivered September through November.

The components of Mississippi Connects include computer devices for students and teachers, software to deliver instruction, enhanced internet connectivity, professional development for digital teaching and learning, and access to telehealth/teletherapy.

The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million for Mississippi connects through two laws, the Equity in Distance Learning Act (SB 3044) and the Mississippi Pandemic Response Broadband Availability Act (HB 1788).

Delivery schedule is subject to change. Contact each district to confirm delivery date, time and location. District directory: https://www.mdek12.org/dd.

Future delivery dates will be posted as they become available at mdek12.org/MSConnects. Check the page periodically for additional delivery dates.

