Westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road closed nightly for construction starting Nov. 2

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-496

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

PROJECT: The westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road will be closed nightly for construction. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-496 will be closed and detoured from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly at M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Also, the westbound I-496 and westbound St. Joseph Street ramps to Lansing Road will be closed and detoured. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

