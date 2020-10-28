Westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road closed nightly for construction starting Nov. 2
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAY: I-496
CLOSEST CITY: Lansing
ESTIMATED START DATE: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
PROJECT: The westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road will be closed nightly for construction. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.
For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-496 will be closed and detoured from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly at M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Also, the westbound I-496 and westbound St. Joseph Street ramps to Lansing Road will be closed and detoured. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.
