Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,869 in the last 365 days.

Standing Stone State Park Unveils Restored Historic WPA-Built Cabins

Tennessee State Parks officials Tuesday opened 10 fully restored rustic cabins at Standing Stone State Park, a $1.4 million project that upgraded cabins constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) during the Great Depression.

“With many people returning to our state parks during COVID-19, it’s a plus to be able to provide the best accommodations possible,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We are proud to have these restored cabins to welcome visitors to Standing Stone.”

The WPA was an employment and infrastructure program created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Depression.

Ten WPA-constructed rustic cabins have received complete kitchen and bathroom upgrades, along with new windows, appliances and furnishings. Hardwood floors throughout each cabin were refinished and new hardwood flooring was installed in each kitchen and bathroom. The project upgrades electrical service throughout the cabin village.

The cabins at Standing Stone State Park overlook Standingstone Lake, in the Standing Stone State Forest on the Cumberland Plateau. The forest is noted for its geology and natural diversity. Cabin guests have access to activities including boating, picnicking, swimming, hiking, fishing and birding. Visitors can visit the Historic Tea Room and the Moses Fisk Historic Home. The park is near attractions such as Dale Hollow Lake, Cummins Falls State Park, and Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park.

For more information visit: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/cabins/standing-stone.

You just read:

Standing Stone State Park Unveils Restored Historic WPA-Built Cabins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.