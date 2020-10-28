Standing Stone State Park Unveils Restored Historic WPA-Built Cabins

Tennessee State Parks officials Tuesday opened 10 fully restored rustic cabins at Standing Stone State Park, a $1.4 million project that upgraded cabins constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) during the Great Depression.

“With many people returning to our state parks during COVID-19, it’s a plus to be able to provide the best accommodations possible,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We are proud to have these restored cabins to welcome visitors to Standing Stone.”

The WPA was an employment and infrastructure program created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Depression.

Ten WPA-constructed rustic cabins have received complete kitchen and bathroom upgrades, along with new windows, appliances and furnishings. Hardwood floors throughout each cabin were refinished and new hardwood flooring was installed in each kitchen and bathroom. The project upgrades electrical service throughout the cabin village.

The cabins at Standing Stone State Park overlook Standingstone Lake, in the Standing Stone State Forest on the Cumberland Plateau. The forest is noted for its geology and natural diversity. Cabin guests have access to activities including boating, picnicking, swimming, hiking, fishing and birding. Visitors can visit the Historic Tea Room and the Moses Fisk Historic Home. The park is near attractions such as Dale Hollow Lake, Cummins Falls State Park, and Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park.

For more information visit: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/cabins/standing-stone.