Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 26th will include the following:

Monday, October 26th at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette gave Plasma, The Blood Connection, 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, October 27th at 1:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will provide the Commencement Address for the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Commencement Program, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, October 28th at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will visit the South Carolina Department of Corrections for a presentation of the COVID-19 Student Desk Shield production, Print Shop, Broad River Road campus, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 29th at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 753 V-Safe program, Friendship Fire Department, 1938 Abercrombie Road, Honea Path, S.C.

Sunday, November 1st at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak at the Civil Leaders Sunday, Morningside Baptist Church, 1115 Pelham Road, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 19, 2020, included:

Monday, October 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:02 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:09 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:12 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:31 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:34 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program announcement, Center for the Arts (Arts Council of York County), 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, S.C.

4:06 PM: Call with a local official.

4:09 PM: Call with a local official.

4:22 PM: Call with a local official.

4:52 PM: Call with a local official.

5:08 PM: Call with a local official.

5:22 PM: Call with a local official.

Tuesday, October 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:51 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:59 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:05 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:16 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:20 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:25 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:26 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Media interview.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, October 21

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program Announcement event, A.W. Shuck's Seafood Shack, 208 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

11:30 AM: Media interview.

12:00 PM: Call with a local official.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4831 Native Reptiles and Amphibians, Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:44 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:46 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:48 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:04 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program announcement event, Smith & James, Inc. 222 Trade Street, Greer, S.C.

8:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Friday, October 23

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the funeral service for Sergeant William Conley Jumper, Jr. of the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 650 North Academy Street, Greenville, S.C.

1:45 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a briefing with local Horry County officials.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program event, Culinary Institute, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, 920 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach, S.C.