Insight Financial Services Awarded Contract from The Organization for Education Technology and Curriculum

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract from The Organization for Education and Technology Curriculum (OETC) as an approved IT equipment leasing services vendor. OETC is a nonprofit consortium of schools, universities and libraries that negotiates educational technology contracts in compliance with procurement laws and regulations. As an approved OETC vendor, OETC’s California-based members have access to IFS’ flexible financing services that support their IT equipment acquisition needs.



“Educational administrators are facing challenges like never before and OETC provides extremely valuable purchasing benefits that help schools obtain the classroom technology they urgently need, without the time and expense of running their own RFP,” said Andy Hashimoto, Vice President, Insight Financial Services. “We are thrilled to have been awarded this competitively bid contract which enables us to add even more value to our clients and partners in CA. OETC has spent a significant amount of time to get this contract set up to meet all of the CA specific purchasing law requirements and we are very excited to begin sharing this offering throughout the state.”

IFS offers flexible leasing options designed to maximize the value of educational technology and/or IT equipment including: Chromebooks, carts, white glove services, E-gaming equipment, projectors/AV equipment, security cameras, tablets, desktops, laptops, monitors, routers, switches, storage and networking solutions, copiers, printers, software, maintenance and professional services, and more.

OETC pre-qualified, negotiated contracts for its members make purchasing technology convenient, legal, accessible and affordable. Members include public and private accredited educational institutions (Pre-K, K-12 and Higher Ed) as well as educational service districts, state departments of education and libraries in the Western U.S.

Approved vendors are evaluated by OETC and verified to provide a quality product or service at a competitively priced bid in compliance with bidding requirements. Members work directly with approved vendors and benefit from the streamlined process and pre-approved status.

IFS has an experienced team of K-12 and technology leasing experts in California that is passionate about making a difference in schools and for the education of the children. IFS’ OETC contract number is: OETC-201-Leasing. For more information about IFS within the OETC purchasing program visit: https://ifsleasing.com/leasing-services-for-oetc-members/ or contact Andy Hashimoto at 916-333-5396 or ahashimoto@ifsleasing.com.

Insight Financial Services (IFS) a division of Insight Investments, LLC delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment and associated services. Enterprises and government agencies benefit from IFS’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IFS for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. With a national managed portfolio in excess of $1 billion, IFS prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com.

