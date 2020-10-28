Samsung Foundry Adopts Real Intent Meridian CDC for Clock Domain Crossing Sign-off

Real Intent also selected as Samsung Foundry partner

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced that Samsung Foundry has adopted Real Intent Meridian CDC as part of their internal reference flow for signing off Samsung IP. Samsung Foundry uses Real Intent’s Meridian CDC static sign-off tool for Samsung IP and delivers the results for hierarchical clock domain crossing sign-off of SoCs.



Real Intent has also been selected as a Samsung Foundry partner; Meridian CDC is now available on Samsung’s secure cloud to companies that provide design services and development to Samsung.

“Our goal is to enable our customers and service providers to get high quality, leading edge designs to market quickly,” said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Foundry’s adoption of Meridian CDC for our hierarchical CDC sign-off and Real Intent’s new inclusion as a Samsung Foundry partner mark a major milestone in our ongoing collaboration with them to meet our high standards.”

“It is a privilege to have Samsung Foundry adopt Real Intent Meridian CDC for clock domain crossing static sign-off of Samsung IP, as well as to be invited to be a Samsung Foundry partner.” said Prakash Narain, Real Intent President and CEO.

Narain continued, “Samsung Foundry’s hierarchical clock domain crossing methodology takes advantage of Real Intent’s database-driven hierarchical flow, which utilizes a unique transparent hierarchical model derived from block-level CDC analysis that can be used at the chip level -- delivering seamless chip-level hierarchical debug with the accuracy of a flat analysis.”

About Real Intent Meridian CDC

Meridian CDC is the fastest, highest capacity and most precise solution in the market for clock domain crossing sign-off. It performs comprehensive structural and functional analysis to ensure signals crossing asynchronous clock domains in ASIC or FPGA devices are received reliably. Meridian CDC enables all aspects of CDC sign-off, including identifying issues related to metastability, loss of correlation, and glitch propagation. Real Intent also offers Verix Multimode CDC, which covers all possible clocking scenarios in a single run.

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL through gate level — including multimode CDC; reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; and both RTL linting and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than 50 major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com .

