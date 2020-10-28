Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Projected to Reach $42.70 Billion By 2027 at 85.1% CAGR | Top Impacting Factors
Proliferation of M2M/IoT connections and increase in demand for mobile broadband services drives the market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Europe 5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna Network), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, Fog Computing, and Self-Organizing Network), Chipset Type (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuit, Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and FPGA), and Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.
— Vivek Karmalkar
The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the Europe 5G infrastructure market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the Europe 5G infrastructure market. Key segments analyzed in the research include communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, end use and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, end use and region for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Top 10 leading companies in the Europe 5G infrastructure market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Europe 5G infrastructure products and services.
Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Vodaphone PLC, Orange Labs, EE Ltd., NTT Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, CISCO, Interdigital Communication, Alcatel Lucent, Siemens, ATOS Spain SA, and Orion Innovations. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Key Benefits:
1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Europe 5G infrastructure market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2027 to determine new opportunities.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
5. The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Europe 5G infrastructure industry.
Key Offerings of the Report:
1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
4. Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
5. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Key Segments:
By Communication Infrastructure:
1. Small Cell
2. Macro Cell
3. Radio Access Network (RAN)
4. Fiber to Antenna
5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
By Network Technology:
1. Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
2. Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
3. Fog Computing (FC)
4. Self-Organizing Network (SON)
By Chipset Type:
1. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
2. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
3. Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
4. Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
By End Use:
1. Automotive
2. Energy & Utilities
3. Healthcare
4. Retail
5. Others
By Region:
1. Germany
2. UK
3. France
4. Italy
5. Denmark
6. Norway
7. Sweden
8. Finland
9. Switzerland
10. Netherlands
11. Luxembourg
12. Rest of Europe
CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 376 Pages]
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Europe 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure
Chapter 5: Europe 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Technology
Chapter 6: Europe 5G Infrastructure Market, By Chipset Type
Chapter 7: Europe 5G Infrastructure Market, By End Use
Chapter 8: Europe 5G Infrastructure Market, By Country
Chapter 9: Company Profile
