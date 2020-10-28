RED (Riding Equines for the Disabled) Arena Holds its 10th Annual RED Arena Round-Up

RED Arena staff and board members at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility scheduled to open in Jan 2021 (L to R): Jennifer Young, Jolynn Joyce, Brian Strickland, Marie Lowman, Catherine Schnurr, Michelle Calaway, Joe Alison, Missy Knebel an (L to R): Board Secetary Emeratus, Kathy Hildebrandt, Board Member, Dr. Jolynn Joyce, and PATH Instructor, Suzanne Braden welcoming guests and making sure safety guidelines are being met at the 2020 RED Arena Round Up Clayton is elected RED Arena Horse of the Year 2020

This year’s event, deemed “Red Arena (kinda like) Round-Up”, featured both virtual and outdoor, socially distanced programming.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year RED Arena holds its annual fundraiser event to share their mission of empowerment and community actualized through horses. This year's event required some modifications to keep riders, staff and the community safe, but it went off without a hitch and provided some much needed celebration for RED Arena clients and families.

“Round Up definitely looked different this year,” said Jennifer Young, PT, RED Arena Founder and Executive Director. “But this event means so much to our riders and families we were determined to find a safe way to make it happen.”

This year’s Round Up featured a trail ride, 5/10K fun runs, a “Hill County Horse Power” car and motorcycle ride, a silent auction and the super popular election for “Horse of the Year”. Additionally, to kick off this year’s Round-Up, RED Arena also celebrated the groundbreaking for their new, state of the art, covered facility off of Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs.

“We have so much to be grateful for despite 2020 being such a challenging year,” Young said. “We have to focus on the positive. And, some of the adaptations we made for Covid, like hosting our silent auction online, actually worked out great!

“This year’s event raised over $80,000 and introduced people outside of the Austin/Dripping Springs area to RED Arena because we weren’t bound by geography,” said Caroline Juszczcak, President of the RED Arena Board of Directors. “People could encourage family and friends outside the Austin area to participate because some of the event activities were online for the first time ever.”

RED Arena opened in 2008 and held its first Round Up event in 2010. Over the past 10 years, the event has grown into a community cherished favorite.

RED Arena is a 501c3, non-profit corporation. Our mission is to empower individuals with disabilities through horses. RED Arena serves children and adults through equine assisted therapies, mental health services, therapeutic riding lessons, beginner riding lessons, family support, social skill groups, job training programs, and inclusive horse camps. RED Arena has locations in Dripping Springs and San Marcos, Texas.

