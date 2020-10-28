Virtual Production Pioneer Ncam Selects Liaison to Lead Public Relations and Social Media Strategy

Tech PR Experts to Direct Comprehensive Communications Campaign; Expand Adoption in Film, TV and Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liaison, an award-winning public relations firm specializing in 3D technology, today announces the addition of virtual production technologies creator, Ncam, to its agency roster. Drawing on 20+ years of experience in emerging tech, Liaison will design strategic marketing, public relations and social media campaigns aimed at positioning Ncam as the industry-leading real-time camera tracking solution for film, broadcast and live events.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the mainstreaming of virtual production technologies,” said Ncam CEO Nic Hatch. “From film and TV to sports, esports and news, the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled a drastic shift toward real-time workflows and we want to come out on top.”

Ncam builds powerful real-time tracking tools that allow companies to visualize live XR graphics and CGI environments directly in-camera and integrates seamlessly with game engines and Mandalorian-style LED walls. Since 2012, Ncam tools have been used on everything from Star Wars to the Super Bowl, setting a new standard for what’s possible in broadcast and film. As industries increasingly embrace real-time workflows, Ncam has continued to innovate, most recently with the release of its Ncam Reality suite.

“Companies thrive when they make strategic messaging a guiding force,” said Heidi Lowell, founder and president of Liaison. “At this critical moment, where the leaders of a new virtual production goldrush are being decided, our multi-channel communications strategy will be key in shaping the identity of Ncam and how they reach new customers.”

Highly skilled at breaking down complex tech for the masses, Liaison will help Ncam encourage the broader adoption of virtual production techniques by lifting the confusion around how to get started. This will come in the form of educational features, Q&As, social campaigns, customer success stories and more. To further its use, Liaison will also highlight the affordability and accessibility of Ncam solutions, which allow teams of all sizes to collaborate more freely and make better decisions in the moment.

About Liaison

Founded in 1998, Liaison represents a “who’s who” of the 3D tech and production world. One of the first 3D PR firms, Liaison helps clients capitalize on the most interesting aspects of 3D, providing an easier path to stories that stick. Liaison focuses on films, games, broadcast, VR/AR, emerging tech, animation and architecture. Current/former clients include NVIDIA, Wacom, Chaos Group, Digital Domain, Rokoko, TurboSquid, Foundry and Allegorithmic.

About Ncam

Ncam are the creators of Ncam Reality, the most advanced real-time camera tracker in the world. From Star Wars to the Super Bowl, Ncam Reality is used throughout the broadcast, film and live events industries by some of the biggest brands in the world to visualize photorealistic graphics in real-time. Customers include: Amazon, CNN, Disney, ESPN, Netflix, the NFL and Sky TV.

