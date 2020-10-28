Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings for Three Positions

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN 1 Vacancy Nashville Laboratory Davidson County

Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area, and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly Salary: $2,769 – $4,430

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 12238. This position will be posted on October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 for five business days.

********************

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1 TENNESSEE INSTANT CHECK SYSTEM (TICS) UNIT 1 Vacancy TBI Headquarters Davidson County

Job Duties: Responsible for performing entry level criminal history examination work, to include verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $1,874 – $2,998

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 12250. This position will remain posted from October 28 – November 3, 2020 for five business days.

********************

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST CJIS Support Center 1 Vacancy TBI Headquarters Davidson County

Job Duties: Responsible for meeting multiple federal and state statutes mandating the publications of Crime in Tennessee, Crime on Campus, Hate Crime, Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA), Law Enforcement-Related Deaths (LERD), which includes all data for Use of Force, Deaths in Custody, and Arrest-Related Deaths. The publications specialist also provides an annual report on Firearms Use in Violent Crimes, Crimes Against the Elderly, and Crimes Committed During Holidays and Special Events (concerts, sporting events, etc.). Also writes and distributes the monthly TIBRS newsletter. Additionally, responsible for recruiting, training, and auditing agencies and users of the National Data Exchange (N-DEx) program.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $2,907 – $4,653

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 12248. This position will remain posted from October 28 – November 3, 2020 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.