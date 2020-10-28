Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Carolina’s September County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 95 of North Carolina’s counties in September, decreased in three, and remained unchanged in two. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 12.0 percent, while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.6 percent. Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, one decreased, and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 9.4 percent and Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 6.0 percent. The September not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 7.0 percent.

  Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10%
September 3 94 3
August (revised) 10 88 2

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 86,137 to 4,575,430, while those unemployed increased by 17,367 to 343,190. Since September 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 344,447, while those unemployed increased 168,572.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for October 2020 will be released.

