Brampton Soccer Centre to be renamed Save Max Sports Centre

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brampton Soccer Centre, located at 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East, will soon have a new name – Save Max Sports Centre.



On September 30, Brampton City Council approved a 15-year agreement between the City of Brampton and Save Max Real Estate Inc. for exterior naming rights to the Brampton Soccer Centre for $2,512,500. The agreement has been finalized and this move is in line with the City's sponsorship strategy approved by City Council in March 2019.



Granting the rights to name a City facility provides a sustainable means of generating new revenues to offset costs associated with the operations and future enhancements of that facility. The revenue from the naming rights will help to offset some of the increased costs associated with providing greater service to residents, instead of passing on the cost to taxpayers.



The City will begin changing the exterior signage, as well as road signage, wayfinding, administrative and promotional materials over the next couple of months.



To give back to the community, Save Max Real Estate Inc. will be sponsoring a free after-school drop-in basketball program to Brampton youth ages 10 to 13 at the Save Max Sports Centre. As a designated youth-friendly community , investing in youth programming remains a key priority for the City.



Naming Rights and Sponsorship



​In March 2019, Brampton City Council approved a short list of City facilities for the sale of naming rights as part of adopting a citywide sponsorship strategy and an updated Sponsorship and Naming Rights Policy. The citywide sponsorship and naming rights program offers customized opportunities for businesses to connect with the community, creating enhanced experiences for residents. With increased fiscal pressures, the City is committed to minimizing the impact on the taxpayer, while providing the highest quality of life for residents.



About the Brampton Soccer Centre



The 152,000 square foot facility is home to three indoor turf fields, a designated dance studio, and a year-round, state-of-the-art gymnasium equipped with three basketball courts that can be converted into a full-sized FIBA centre court. Outdoor amenities include sports fields, a basketball court, spray pad, and playground. New amenities planned for completion this fall include two lit artificial turf fields, a seasonal dome structure, a three-lane 60-metre running track, and a pavilion. On average, the facility welcomes 75,000 visitors each month. Secondary naming rights are available for the indoor fields and courts as well as the new outdoor amenities. Take a virtual tour of the Brampton Soccer Centre.

About Save Max Real Estate



Save Max Real Estate is one of the fastest growing brokerages and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010. From making history in the field of real estate by achieving $100 million sales volume within 16 months of inception to achieving 3.5 Billion sales volume until today, Save Max has always strived to stay true to its beliefs to deliver an exceptional real estate experience to all its valued clients.



The City of Brampton is home to Save Max and the company has had the opportunity to serve the residents and provide incomparable real estate services for past years and will keep doing the same in the future. Save Max is expanding and operating with 14 Franchisees all across Canada now but not letting go of their roots, as that's what built them.



Save Max has been embraced by Brampton residents over the last 10 years, therefore, Save Max is taking this opportunity to give back, support and become an integral part of this community that accepted and supported Save Max from day one. To learn more about Save Max, visit www.savemax.ca or email info@savemax.ca

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce that the Brampton Soccer Centre will soon be renamed Save Max Sports Centre. This is a significant step forward for the City and a substantial community investment. We have heard from residents about finding non-tax revenue sources with minimal impact on residents. Sponsorship and naming rights is a new avenue of generating revenue that will benefit the community."



- Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton



"Brampton holds a very special corner in my heart since this was my first home when I moved to Canada in 2003, and it has since offered me so much support and success. We at Save Max are excited about this new partnership. We get very enthusiastic and involved when it comes to our younger generation. We believe that investing in recreational activities plays a big role in youth development, offering a healthy environment to grow. We feel fortunate to be able to give back to the city in this way, and feel that doing something good for the community now is also our way of saying Thank You."



- Raman Dua, Chief Executive Officer and Owner, Save Max Real Estate Inc.



"This investment is about more than just renaming the building – it is about opportunity and the ability to further enhance our amenities and offset some of the operational costs, instead of passing it on to taxpayers. The additional revenue allows us to provide greater services to the centre users."



- Rowena Santos, Regional Councillor, Wards 1 & 5; Chair, Community Services, City of Brampton



"The Brampton Soccer Centre is a true landmark sports facility in Brampton, and I welcome this partnership and appreciate Save Max Real Estate Inc. providing youth with free basketball programming. As one of the youngest cities in Canada, we know it is crucial to provide youth with the necessary activities that support overall wellbeing."



- Charmaine Williams, City Councillor, Wards 7 & 8; Vice-Chair, Community Services, City of Brampton



"City staff have been diligently working on building partnerships with businesses to secure sponsorship for various City programs, initiatives and events, which has proven to be successful. Selling facility naming rights is a step in the right direction in finding alternate sources of revenue to continue providing enhanced services and programs to our community."



- David Barrick, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Brampton

