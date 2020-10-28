Dinant Provides Covid19 Support to 100,000 Families

Honduran Company Vows to Continue Providing Food & Cleaning Products to Vulnerable People

/EIN News/ -- TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID19 pandemic continues to impact most heavily on vulnerable members of society, Dinant has extended its relief program to provide free essential supplies to more local communities in need.

Dinant has now helped a total of 100,000 families from 71 communities throughout Honduras by providing 200,000 lbs. of food, 40,000 liters of disinfectant, and 40,000 bars of soap – all free of charge.

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, said, “Nobody knows when the pandemic will end, but Dinant’s support for vulnerable members of the community will continue unabated. COVID19 has had a devastating impact on many people’s health as well as most people’s livelihoods, but Dinant is determined to continue supporting its loyal customers and nearby communities for as long as it takes.”

While many businesses have been badly affected by economic impact of the COVID pandemic, Dinant has been permitted by the Honduran Authorities to continue production of many goods deemed to be essential, such as foods, soaps and disinfectants. At the same, Dinant has maintained its social responsibilities and commitment to protecting the natural environment.

Mr. Pineda continued, “Maintaining operations has been crucial but our priority throughout has remained the health and safety of our customers, staff and business partners. Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, we have further strengthened our industry-leading practices with a range of pre-emptive measures that keep our stakeholders and our products safe. Our staff have dealt admirably with increased consumer demand, and we are so proud of the entire Dinant family.”

Communities in Tegucigalpa, San Pedro Sula, Zacate Grande, Comayagua, Lean and the Aguan continue to benefit from Dinant’s support program.

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. For 60 years, Dinant has been leading efforts in Honduras to implement and update protocols that keep its staff and customers safe. Dinant has retained many internationally-renowned certifications such as ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, and the SQF Safe Quality Food Program that rewards a culture of safe quality and encourages responsible manufacturing and agricultural processes.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporación Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

