Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The study of global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications marker delivers a comprehensive analysis that contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, current status supported and industry-validated market data. The information also contains projections using an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. Further, the research report continues with presenting analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, as well as industry. The base year of growth of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is calculated to be from 2020 to 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report on Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry Outlook @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4924709-global-automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-communications-market

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market will register a 27.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3423 million by 2025, from $ 1287.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicles

Auto car service

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2025.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Cohda Wireless

Qualcomm

eTrans Systems

Savari Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications by Players

4 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

Ask Any Query on Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size, Share, and Volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4924709-global-automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-communications-market