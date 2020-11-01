Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch Team Up to Offer Exclusive Rankings for FFPC Dynasty Owners
RosterWatch, the only Fantasy Football intel source with offseason coverage, has officially partnered with Dynasty Depot, an auction site for Dynasty football.
Dynasty Depot, the only place online to bid on, buy and sell FFPC Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams, today announced its official partnership with RosterWatch Inc., the industry's leading provider of year-round pro football player analysis and fantasy football intelligence.
Dynasty Depot, which today launched discounted Charter Memberships, will offer exclusive Dynasty rankings from RosterWatch to all members of its platform. Dynasty owners who sign up for the All-Pro or Hall of Fame membership on DynastyDepot.com will also receive a complimentary RosterWatch PRO Membership, a $49.99 value. New RosterWatch PRO members will receive a promo code for a free year of membership to Dynasty Depot.
“We’re proud to be working with RosterWatch to give Dynasty team owners even better ways to play the game they love,” said Dynasty Depot Co-Founder Nelson Verbit, a Philadelphia-based entrepreneur. “As a serious player, this is something that guys like myself and my leaguemates will not want to pass up.”
Dynasty Depot, a partner of the Fantasy Football Players Championship, is set to begin live auctions on January 4, 2021. Until this year, there was no central platform for owners to buy and sell pre-drafted Dynasty teams. The new platform will allow for the bidding, buying, and selling of FFPC Dynasty teams, with the additional value of RosterWatch rankings and insights.
“We’re excited to partner with the Dynasty Depot team on this first-of-its kind platform,” said Byron Lambert, CEO, RosterWatch Inc. “With a single spot to buy and sell teams, and tools that give owners pro-level insights, it’s safe to say that Dynasty Fantasy Football will never be the same again.”
“With RosterWatch on our team, Dynasty Depot is set up to dominate,” Verbit added.
For Dynasty Depot membership information and special promotions, including free RosterWatch PRO Memberships, visit www.DynastyDepot.com. Get the latest Fantasy Football coverage and insights at www.RosterWatch.com.
About Dynasty Depot
Dynasty Depot is the single destination to bid on, buy and sell FFPC Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams. The first-of-its-kind auction site gives dynasty owners a new way to leverage their expertise, stay invested in their dynasty game long-term and play the game they love. For more information, visit www.DynastyDepot.com.
About RosterWatch
RosterWatch Inc., based in Austin, Texas, is an independent provider of year-round pro football player analysis and fantasy football tools for season-long leagues and DFS. Its analysts leverage exclusive, live off-season scouting to entertain an international fantasy sports audience via their weekly radio show on SiriusXM Radio, the RosterWatch podcast and the RosterWatch YouTube channel. On the web: www.rosterwatch.com, youtube.com/rosterwatch and twitter.com/rosterwatch.
About the FPPC
The Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) is the world's leader in season-long high stakes fantasy football. The FFPC offers pay-to-play fantasy football leagues, contests and national tournaments at price levels to match any budget. For more information, visit https://MyFFPC.com.
