Platinum Software Development Company boosts DeFi business growth by 200%
MAHE, PROVIDENCE , SEYCHELLES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having rich experience in the fields of blockchain and DeFi, Platinum Software Development Company provides an extensive range of development services for businesses and blockchain ventures.
With Decentralized Finance technologies penetrating the cryptocurrency market in 2020, newly-appeared DeFi projects and protocols have managed to attract billions of dollars locked in liquidity pools. The crypto community has gone crazy over decentralized apps that promise four-digit APY’s and extra rewards. The number of segment players is growing day by day but there is still a chance for you to enter the market.
That’s exactly where the Platinum Software Development Company can be of service. With its 5+ years of experience in crypto and blockchain engineering, the company stays informed about the latest DeFi trends and knows how to implement this tech successfully. They provide all the essential services from smart contract writing to full DeFi app creation.
Just visit their official website www.platinumdefi.com or contact their co-founders:
DAN K. - d@listing.fund
ANTON D. Telegram,
Dzyatkovskiy.A2@gmail.com
Being well aware of the burning issues in DeFi, Platinum Software Development Company has its own tactics for solving them. Here are the main industry flaws and how the company is addressing them.
Mistakes and bugs in smart contracts
Many newcomers in the DeFi sphere choose the path of least resistance by simply copying the popular protocols, along with all the bugs and vulnerabilities that are part of the smart contracts. Moreover, they don’t even care about conducting smart contract audits or beta-testing. That takes a negative toll, sooner or later.
The Platinum team solves these problems by creating its own smart contracts: they are double-checked and inspected by well-established auditors. All essential features and timelocks are included, each piece of code is tailored to the project requirements, which is why everything works like clockwork.
Wrong tokenomics
Transparency is the major requirement for blockchain and DeFi projects, especially when it comes to such questions as coin/reward distribution. No one would trust a project with a vague tokenomics model. Users need to know where their assets go, what the APY rates are and how exactly they can make profits.
Platinum develops comprehensive tokenomics models and works with all major blockchains, including Ethereum (ERC-20) tokens. The team can also create synthetic assets and implement them into DeFi projects, together with collateral tokens.
No real decentralization
There’s a bunch of DeFi projects that actually have a centralized governance model at their foundation. That raises multiple concerns, such as “can the coin price be manipulated by the creators?” and “can anybody block or freeze my crypto wallet?”… and so on.
Platinum Software Development Company develops 100% decentralized solutions running on smart contracts. Asset distribution is automatic and no one can control users’ assets, including the administrators and developers.
Poor navigation and non-intuitive interface
First and foremost, you’re making a project for users. So make sure they aren’t challenged with complicated navigation and endless searching of buttons. Let the Platinum team take care of the front-end design - they know how to implement all essential features without overloading the interface.
Lack of promotion
If no one knows about your project, it’s dead. It’s important not just to attract users - they should be retained and multiplied.
Platinum offers a whole range of promotion services:
Streams and AMA sessions
Participation in international events
Development of social networks
PR campaigns
Posts in major online DeFi media
The Platinum team works with communities counting more than 800,000 members and is always ready to organize a fruitful promotion campaign for your project!
Bottom line
The DeFi industry is waiting for new leaders and you have the chance to become one if you choose to work with competent advisors. Let Platinum become your ultimate guide to the world of decentralized finance business!
Learn more about the Platinum Software Development Company at https://platinum.fund and join us on:
Twitter https://twitter.com/platinumqdao
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FundPlatinum
Blog https://blog.platinum.fund/,
Weibo https://www.weibo.com/trumpsbet
Telegram https://t.me/PlatinumQeng
Anton Dzyatkovskii
With Decentralized Finance technologies penetrating the cryptocurrency market in 2020, newly-appeared DeFi projects and protocols have managed to attract billions of dollars locked in liquidity pools. The crypto community has gone crazy over decentralized apps that promise four-digit APY’s and extra rewards. The number of segment players is growing day by day but there is still a chance for you to enter the market.
That’s exactly where the Platinum Software Development Company can be of service. With its 5+ years of experience in crypto and blockchain engineering, the company stays informed about the latest DeFi trends and knows how to implement this tech successfully. They provide all the essential services from smart contract writing to full DeFi app creation.
Just visit their official website www.platinumdefi.com or contact their co-founders:
DAN K. - d@listing.fund
ANTON D. Telegram,
Dzyatkovskiy.A2@gmail.com
Being well aware of the burning issues in DeFi, Platinum Software Development Company has its own tactics for solving them. Here are the main industry flaws and how the company is addressing them.
Mistakes and bugs in smart contracts
Many newcomers in the DeFi sphere choose the path of least resistance by simply copying the popular protocols, along with all the bugs and vulnerabilities that are part of the smart contracts. Moreover, they don’t even care about conducting smart contract audits or beta-testing. That takes a negative toll, sooner or later.
The Platinum team solves these problems by creating its own smart contracts: they are double-checked and inspected by well-established auditors. All essential features and timelocks are included, each piece of code is tailored to the project requirements, which is why everything works like clockwork.
Wrong tokenomics
Transparency is the major requirement for blockchain and DeFi projects, especially when it comes to such questions as coin/reward distribution. No one would trust a project with a vague tokenomics model. Users need to know where their assets go, what the APY rates are and how exactly they can make profits.
Platinum develops comprehensive tokenomics models and works with all major blockchains, including Ethereum (ERC-20) tokens. The team can also create synthetic assets and implement them into DeFi projects, together with collateral tokens.
No real decentralization
There’s a bunch of DeFi projects that actually have a centralized governance model at their foundation. That raises multiple concerns, such as “can the coin price be manipulated by the creators?” and “can anybody block or freeze my crypto wallet?”… and so on.
Platinum Software Development Company develops 100% decentralized solutions running on smart contracts. Asset distribution is automatic and no one can control users’ assets, including the administrators and developers.
Poor navigation and non-intuitive interface
First and foremost, you’re making a project for users. So make sure they aren’t challenged with complicated navigation and endless searching of buttons. Let the Platinum team take care of the front-end design - they know how to implement all essential features without overloading the interface.
Lack of promotion
If no one knows about your project, it’s dead. It’s important not just to attract users - they should be retained and multiplied.
Platinum offers a whole range of promotion services:
Streams and AMA sessions
Participation in international events
Development of social networks
PR campaigns
Posts in major online DeFi media
The Platinum team works with communities counting more than 800,000 members and is always ready to organize a fruitful promotion campaign for your project!
Bottom line
The DeFi industry is waiting for new leaders and you have the chance to become one if you choose to work with competent advisors. Let Platinum become your ultimate guide to the world of decentralized finance business!
Learn more about the Platinum Software Development Company at https://platinum.fund and join us on:
Twitter https://twitter.com/platinumqdao
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FundPlatinum
Blog https://blog.platinum.fund/,
Weibo https://www.weibo.com/trumpsbet
Telegram https://t.me/PlatinumQeng
Anton Dzyatkovskii
Platinum Q DAO Engineering
Dzyatkovskiy.A2@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn