Hemp, Inc. Set to Distribute Full King of Hemp® Product Line Across Country

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today it will be aggressively shipping its King of Hemp® product line to stores across the country over the next 30-60 days. To date, the King of Hemp® product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp; Pre-rolls, Fortified Pre-rolls, Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds.



According to Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc., the Company is revving up to launch one of its most aggressive marketing campaigns to date. “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp® line.”

Hemp, Inc.’s Diamonds and Crumbles (smaller Diamond pieces) are dabbable CBD products, derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds and Crumbles promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 92% and 98.7% pure CBD.

Consumption methods include, but are not limited to, utilizing a dab rig or a wax vaporizer for the fastest, strongest results. (While Hemp, Inc. does not cultivate, manufacture or produce any type of THC product, consumers of the Company’s CBD product Diamonds report that mixing Diamonds with a THC concentrate helps to mellow THC’s effects).

“Diamonds or Crumbles are the perfect way for our customers to get a pure, clean CBD dabbing experience with instant results that last,” said Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc.’s Caviar , similar to Moon Rocks, is a highly potent and rich tasting smokable product with less than 0.3% THC. It is made from Hemp, Inc.’s high-quality Southern Oregon-grown Bubba Kush hemp flower, which is covered with a THC-Free distillate (with and without added terpenes), and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. The product contains over 45% CBD and over 10% CBG.

Many people prefer to smoke their hemp products due to the speed and effectiveness of the delivery system. By entering the body through the respiratory system, there is a dramatic increase in bioavailability as compared to oral consumption. It is the fastest way to receive CBD and CBG’s potential calming and pain-relieving benefits.

Consumption methods include but are not limited to vaporizing Caviar in an all-ceramic or stainless steel vaporizer to capture the full terpene profile and cannabinoid effects; or using a glass water pipe. While Caviar is not a cannabis product, smoking it the way hash is smoked is recommended to achieve the best results.

“Caviar exemplifies the variety of ways consumers can enjoy CBD and CBG and reflects our brand vision of providing a superior, royal experience,” said Perlowin.

The King of Hemp® pre-roll line offers high-end products that are an effective and flavorful, smokable alternative to cigarettes and other hemp consumption methods. The King of Hemp® pre-rolls can be purchased individually or in packs of 6. Each pre-roll is 1 gram and does not exceed 0.3% THC.

King of Hemp® pre-rolls use A and B hemp colas which are derived from Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush hemp, one of the top selling cultivars on the market. The strain, rich soil and climate lend themselves to these colas being among the highest quality buds, positioning them to be some of the best tasting for consumption.

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

According to Nielsen, market researchers project 2020 sales in the current smokable-hemp market to reach $70 million to $80 million. This category includes loose CBD flower, hemp-CBD pre-rolls, cigars and other inhalables.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

