Two Atlanta Offices of Sentry Management Announce Newly Promoted Leaders

/EIN News/ -- Orlando FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a national leader in condominium and homeowner association management, announces the two Atlanta GA area offices are now working jointly, through two strategic promotions. Michael Reis is promoted to Regional Vice President of the Atlanta Market. Randall Kennedy is now Division Manager for the Atlanta Market. The changes integrate the operations of the offices to increase the level of customer service.

“Sentry Management has a major concentration of communities in the Atlanta metro area that we are privileged to manage,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “Since entering the market in 2001, we have grown to now providing services for nearly 40,000 homeowners. Based on the experience and dedication of Michael Reis and Randall Kennedy, the leadership of the area’s two offices is in good hands. These two genuinely care about the well-being of the associations we manage and helping board members meet their community goals.”

Michael Reis has spent over 25 years in community association management business. Michael served on the community Board of Directors where he lives and saw a need for a covenant enforcement service, so he founded Subdivision Services in 2001. Sentry Management acquired Subdivision Services in 2014. Michael has served as the Vice President of Sentry’s Atlanta South office. He graduated from Viterbo University in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.

“I am impressed with the wealth of talented staff we have in the two Atlanta area offices of Sentry Management,” says Michael Reis. “We are all dedicated to helping make the communities we manage to thrive.”

Randall Kennedy began his career as a portfolio manager with Sentry Atlanta in 2015 and was promoted in 2019 to Assistant Division Manager, Atlanta South Office. Randall has lived in Atlanta for more than 25 years. Prior to working as a licensed CAM, he owned a very successful local business. Randall is an active member of Communities Association Institute—Georgia Chapter and serves on Chapter committees.

“We have a dedicated service team as well as experienced community association managers, who are always willing to go that extra mile for our clients,” says Randall Kennedy. “Both offices represent the highest in professionalism and service.”

Sentry’s Atlanta North office is located at 400 Northridge Road, Suite 1250, Atlanta, GA 30350. The phone number is 404-459-8951. Learn more at https://atlantanorth@sentrymgt.com. The Atlanta South office of Sentry Management is located at 303 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 300 A, Stockbridge, GA 30281. The phone number is 770-389-6528. Learn more at https://atlantasouth@sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the industry’s highest operating and financial standards. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

