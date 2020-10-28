Two Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Lancaster County
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Lancaster County provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Michelle D. Sabata and David P. Thompson, both of Lincoln.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda S. Porter.