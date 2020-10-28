About NDE Human Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

NDE’s Human Resources (HR) Office is responsible for supporting or carrying out functions such as: recruitment and selection, employee training and development, employee relations, benefits administration, classification and compensation, equal employment opportunity, and safety.

HR Contact Information:

301 Centennial Mall South PO Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987 Phone: (402) 471-2295 HR FAX: (402) 471-6639 Front Desk FAX: (402) 471-0117