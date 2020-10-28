NDE’s Human Resources (HR) Office is responsible for supporting or carrying out functions such as: recruitment and selection, employee training and development, employee relations, benefits administration, classification and compensation, equal employment opportunity, and safety.
HR Contact Information:
301 Centennial Mall South
PO Box 94987
Lincoln, NE 68509-4987
Phone: (402) 471-2295
HR FAX: (402) 471-6639
Front Desk FAX: (402) 471-0117
You just read:
About NDE Human Resources | Nebraska Department of Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.