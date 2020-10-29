Surface Media Announces Seth Rogin as Chief Commercial Officer

Rogin will guide Surface as it launches a number of new products, including a paid subscriber program set to roll out in early 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface Media, publisher of legacy content brands Surface and Watch Journal, is excited to announce the recent hiring of media and marketing expert Seth Rogin as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer. Rogin, who will also continue as CEO of consultancy Magnolia Media Partners, was formerly CEO of news industry joint advertising venture Nucleus Marketing Solutions and CRO of Mashable. Rogin, who is also an Associate Fellow at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, is known for his work in business transformation and acceleration.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Rogin will guide Surface Media as it launches a number of new products, including a paid subscriber program launching in early 2021, and accelerates digital growth of its revered design brand, Surface. Rogin isn't new to the world of design – he was an instrumental force in launching T: The New York Times Style Magazine in 2004, and was responsible for running the design, travel, and luxury groups of The New York Times as Vice President for over 13 years.

Surface Media CEO Marc Lotenberg says, “We’re thrilled to have Seth join the team. While other publishers and media brands are struggling, Surface continues to adapt and innovate. As a true industry veteran, we’re confident that Seth is the perfect person to expand Surface’s position in the marketplace as we head into 2021. With his insight and guidance as we evolve our existing products and begin rolling out a handful of existing new initiatives, we believe he will help propel the brand forward like never before.”

Rogin says, "I am honored to join Marc and this team to help guide the renewed Surface Media. Surface has long been the design bible for a supremely sophisticated audience and now it will bring its eye for style, beauty, art, and what's next to an expanded audience around the globe, both those in the industry and the most discerning consumers. As we emerge from today's crisis, design and delight will be more important than ever; Surface is the definitive guide to that world."

On the heels of launching its first-ever consumer e-commerce platform–Design Dose–Surface continues to pave the way for digital and multimedia content in the high-end art, design, fashion, and architecture space. For more than 27 years, Surface has been creating a brand built for longevity that has allowed it to evolve from solely a magazine publisher to an influential, multi-platform media company driven by innovation to withstand today’s ever-changing media landscape and grow as an industry leader.

Visit Surface: https://www.surfacemag.com/

Explore Design Dose: https://www.surfacemag.com/design-dose/