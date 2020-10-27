Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Energy to Provide $24 Million in EPSCoR Grants for Energy-Related Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a funding opportunity for up to $24 million for new and renewal grants under the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (DOE EPSCoR). The grants, to be awarded competitively on the basis of peer review, will help institutions in EPSCoR-eligible states to conduct research while building capabilities to enable these regions to compete more successfully for other federal funding for research and development (R&D).

“Broadening participation in basic and applied research supporting our energy missions is important to maintain our nation’s overall leadership in science and technology,” said Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “These grants will expand research opportunities in underserved states and territories and thereby strengthen America’s research base.”

The Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for EPSCoR Implementation Grants is intended to improve research capability through the support of groups of scientists and engineers, including graduate students and post-doctoral fellows, working on a common scientific/technology theme. Collaboration with DOE’s national laboratories and leveraging of DOE Office of Science user facilities are encouraged as a way of broadening the network of those performing energy-related research across the nation.

DOE will accept applications for new and renewal grants. Initial awards are for up to two years and with possible renewals to extend the awards to a maximum of six years. DOE anticipates that up to $24 million will be available for this program in Fiscal Year 2021, contingent on congressional appropriations.

Preliminary applications are required and are due on December 15, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Final applications for this funding opportunity are due on March 2, 2021, by 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The full text of the FOA can be found on the Office of Basic Energy Sciences (BES) funding opportunities page.

