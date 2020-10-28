Health Addiction’s Functional Supplements Debuted This Month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Event

Health Addiction Supplements Target Gut, Detoxification, Joints, Skincare, Weight Loss, and Overall Health

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Addiction, a Mexico City-based wellness company, rolled-out its product line of functional supplements at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program this month.

“We are exporting our most popular supplements to America this year,” said Nathaly Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction. “We timed it perfectly to coincide with ECRM’s annual retail buyer-seller program for our industry.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

"Our U.S. representatives promoted Health Addiction’s supplements to large and small retail outlets,” Marcus said. “Health Addiction’s functional supplements have a proven record."

Marcus, who is Mexico’s first functional nutritionist, launched Health Addiction supplements in 2014.

“I developed these supplements together with experts in different specialties,” Marcus said. “We use only the highest-quality organic ingredients to develop formulas that will improve your quality of life. Every ingredient in our supplements serves a specific health purpose.”

Marcus deliberately named her company and supplements “Health Addiction.”

"People are addicted to many bad things, such as drinking, smoking, overeating, fast foods, and a sedentary lifestyle," Marcus said. "I want people to get addicted to healthy choices and healthy lifestyles.

“Our supplements will help people get addicted to health,” she said. “We have supplements for anti-aging, increased immunity, your gastrointestinal symptoms, detoxification, and much more.”

American consumers will soon be able to buy the following eight Health Addiction functional supplements:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the most important health pillars: brain health, nervous system, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and immune system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair, and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function, and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“There are good and bad addictions. The difference is that the good ones give you lots of satisfaction,” Marcus said. “Starting today, become addicted to health. You won’t regret it.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online .

Robert Grant Health Addiction (561) 421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com