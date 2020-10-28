Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/27/20 Close: $39.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $1,748,000 or $1.53 per common share compared to $1,236,000 or $1.08 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3,706,000 compared to $3,491,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses was $165,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Total noninterest income was $1,982,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1,011,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3,426,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $2,990,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The three months ended September 30, 2020 represented a return on average common equity of 13.71% compared to 10.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The three months ended September 30, 2020 represented a return on average assets of 1.48% compared to 1.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,175,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.83% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $466,214,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $50,474,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

    September 30
 		  June 30
      2020       2020  
      Unaudited      
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,865,661     $ 6,084,611  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   26,909,857       30,077,626  
  Cash and cash equivalents   31,775,518       36,162,237  
     
Securities available for sale   100,178,257       86,147,475  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,036,116 at    
September 30, 2020 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020   304,558,569       303,102,891  
Loans held for sale   4,107,705       10,876,733  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500       1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,339,030       2,281,588  
Premises and equipment, net   9,376,500       9,338,832  
Mortgage servicing rights   784,574       731,190  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,233,735       9,159,293  
Goodwill   1,213,898       1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   179,184       145,782  
Other assets   1,004,677       1,101,841  
  Total assets $ 466,214,147     $ 461,724,260  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 46,598,906     $ 42,014,196  
  Interest-bearing   365,015,219       366,527,945  
  Total deposits   411,614,125       408,542,141  
       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,126,072       3,984,019  
  Total liabilities   415,740,197       412,526,160  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,142,690 - September 30, 2020 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020   18,363       18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,653,604       9,826,124  
Retained earnings   49,122,033       47,660,175  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,396,740       3,634,798  
Treasury stock, at cost: 693,638 shares at September 30, 2020 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020   (11,716,790 )     (11,941,360 )
  Total shareholders' equity   50,473,950       49,198,100  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 466,214,147     $ 461,724,260  
                 

 


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

      Three Months Ended September 30
        2020       2019  
        Unaudited     Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
  Loans, including fees $ 3,604,316     $ 3,703,229  
  Taxable securities   333,193       392,816  
  Tax exempt securities   372,271       313,594  
  Other   7,781       106,981  
    Total interest and dividend income   4,317,561       4,516,620  
         
Interest expense:    
  Deposits   611,385       1,015,660  
  Borrowings   -       9,840  
    Total interest expense   611,385       1,025,500  
         
Net interest income   3,706,176       3,491,120  
         
Provision for loan losses   165,000       75,000  
         
Net interest income after provision for    
  loan losses   3,541,176       3,416,120  
         
Noninterest income:    
  Net gains on sales of securities   98,467       -  
  Net gains on sales of loans   1,195,486       166,585  
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   (6,535 )     -  
  Commission income   290,078       312,606  
  Service charges and fees   95,419       226,690  
  Earnings on life insurance   74,441       71,319  
  Other   234,343       234,187  
    Total noninterest income   1,981,699       1,011,387  
         
Noninterest expense:    
  Salaries and benefits   1,761,064       1,579,123  
  Occupancy and equipment   343,094       295,692  
  Professional   60,586       140,339  
  Marketing   113,941       108,184  
  Deposit insurance premium   33,000       33,000  
  Regulatory assessment   9,301       8,953  
  Correspondent bank charges   17,517       20,330  
  Data processing   420,582       316,938  
  Printing, postage and supplies   95,412       68,519  
  Expense on life insurance   15,849       14,895  
  Contribution expense   15,388       9,546  
  Expense on REO   4,781       3,524  
  Other   535,313       391,426  
    Total noninterest expense   3,425,828       2,990,469  
         
Income before income taxes   2,097,047       1,437,038  
         
Income tax expense   349,517       201,246  
         
Net income $ 1,747,530     $ 1,235,792  
               

 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended September 30
      2020      2019  
      Unaudited   Unaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings $ 1.53     $ 1.08  
Diluted earnings $ 1.53     $ 1.08  
Dividends paid $ 0.25     $ 0.23  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,142,690       1,144,435  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,142,690       1,137,783  
       
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin **   3.38 %     3.56 %
Return on average assets ***   1.48 %     1.18 %
Return on average common equity ***   13.71 %     10.77 %
       
    September 30
 		  June 30
      2020       2020  
Nonperforming assets * $ 3,174,865     $ 3,550,611  
Repossessed assets $ 179,184     $ 145,782  
       
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis  
*** Annualized    
       

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185 

