Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Set to Return on November 10, NetworkNewsWire Re-engaged as Official NewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- The 6th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards , widely recognized as the fintech industry’s top competition, will be returning on November 10 for a day of networking, deal-making and recognition of the incredible achievements recently seen in fintech. This year’s event, which is set to be hosted in an entirely virtual format, will bring together more than 450 ground-breaking fintech companies, investors from around the world and hundreds of attendees to celebrate what can only be classed as a truly extraordinary year for global finance.



This year’s event will see awards handed out in over 25 distinct categories, including five special awards presented by Yodlee and a People’s Choice. Award categories will include:

Lifetime Achievement

Best New Product

Best Financial Literacy Tool

Best Trading Technology

Best Wealth Management Software

Best Brokerage for Forex

Best Brokerage for Options Trading

Best Brokerage for Futures Trading

Best Alternative Investment Platform

Best Canadian Brokerage

Best Robo-Advisor

Amongst various others

You can see the 2020 Listmaker index on the event’s official website at the following link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards. Participants are encouraged to vote for the People's Choice award and register to attend the live ceremony on Nov. 10th. Benzinga will recognize all of its Listmakers as well as announce one overall winner in each fintech category with plenty of other opportunities for education, networking and dealmaking.

As part of heightening the visibility of the event, NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) will be participating as the event’s official newswire, providing up-to-the-minute news and information about the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards via syndicated content.

“We are excited to be collaborating once again with Benzinga’s highly professional team as we work collectively to celebrate the achievements of the global fintech industry over the past year,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of NetworkNewsWire. “This collaboration is a highlight for our team, and we are excited to once again showcase the best and most innovative fintech companies from around the world.”

In addition to the coverage provided by NetworkNewsWire, InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) has been retained as the awards show’s official media partner, with IBN set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. With more than 50 brands now part of the network, IBN reaches an audience of over 2 million likes and followers on a variety of social platforms.

“We are delighted to be working again with NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork for the upcoming Benzinga Global Fintech Awards,” said Nicole LaPointe, EVP of Operations at Benzinga. “Our annual event is well positioned to provide exceptional exposure and visibility to our distinguished guests and award recipients. We look forward to showcasing the latest trends in fintech to the largest audience yet.”

To nominate an organization, place a vote or register to attend the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, visit the event’s official website at the following link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.