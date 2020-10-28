How Kasamba’s psychic chat has enabled people to embrace spirituality during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020 has been one of the most trying and difficult years in most people’s lives. No one could have predicted a pandemic sweeping the world, claiming millions of lives, making even more sick and collapsing the world’s markets and countless businesses. So much of this year has been totally out of our control, causing mental health to plummet and lives being put at a standstill. During this devastating time, one of the only concepts that people could rely on and believe in was their spirituality. The faith that something greater was looking over them, trusting that this too shall pass and things will get brighter on the other side. This is where Kasamba has come in. Our psychic chat and insightful guidance from top advisors have proved to be a helping hand and support system for our struggling customers.

The need to develop strategies to support and guide through this time has never been more critical. As social distancing is encouraged with nations advised to stay home during lockdowns, it has become impossible and unsafe to meet with a friend, loved one, or even a therapist to talk through issues and stresses in life. This has implemented a shift in how we facilitate interaction and communicate with one another.

Through Kasamba, customers can speak to an advisor over the phone or through an online psychic chat, receiving answers to their most burning questions and asking what is in store for their future. Whether they have questions about their romantic life, their career during a time of turmoil and uncertainty or even about the pandemic and how to get through this time, our advisors have been a listening ear throughout. Simply knowing that someone is there and has your best interest is a comforting concept, something our customers appreciate and value.

Kasamba CEO Liran Shpitalnik noted “We are living in an unprecedented time where we are forced to adapt to a new normal, a new way of working, a new way of living, and a new way of finding love. At a time when the future is more unpredictable than ever, Kasamba has seen an increase in customers seeking guidance and advice on what to expect in the future and how to prepare for it. Through these psychic readings, participants have expressed a release of stress and an appreciation for mindfulness and spirituality. The belief that something greater is in store has implemented a shift in their mindset, turning anxiety into relief and hopefulness. We are incredibly proud to be helping people through such a tough time and are in awe of our gifted psychics and the deep connections made with Kasamba customers. We hope Kasamba continues to be the glimmer of light in their lives.”

During a pandemic, the best thing a person can do is focus on the healthy and loving relationships surrounding them. However, a common theme that has been tremendously troubling for so many is the fact they do not have a partner to rely on and have been actively seeking their soulmate. Dating and finding the one has dramatically changed. People are not able to go out and meet potential suitors in restaurants or bars, they are prevented from being set up on blind dates or being out in public and having a surprising encounter with someone that could blossom into a romance.

This is where Kasamba’s psychic chat has gone hand in hand with this new normal of dating and building relationships. During a time when everything is executed over the Internet, online dating platforms, apps, video chats and social networking sites have taken over. While this is of course extremely helpful and opens many people up to dating outside of their usual circle and building relationships emotionally rather than physically, it also comes with a great challenge. Through the Internet, text messaging and virtual meetups, it can be challenging to understand how the person feels about you. Unless they are a great communicator and able to express all of their feelings over the phone or text, you are no longer able to pick up interpersonal signals, understand their body language, or try to be affectionate towards one another.

While many can only go by what is written in front of them, Kasamba customers have been able to get perspectives and insights from a top advisor during their psychic chat. They have had the opportunity to talk to their psychic about a potential new suitor, get guidance on how to go about this new, virtual relationship and gain real insights from an advisor to understand whether this could really be something, or if they are wasting their time. With so much uncertainty surrounding this year, Kasamba customers have greatly appreciated their trusted psychic look into their future and help them navigate a positive path.

However, it is not just love insights that our psychics have been inundated with during this COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a significant rise in people using the psychic chat service for guidance about the future and embracing spirituality in this time of need. People who previously relied on the guidance of spiritual leaders in places of worship are not able to visit them to express their stress and talk through any issues, but Kasamba psychics have been here throughout. Addressing issues as they come has never been more imperative than now. It is increasingly easy for your troubles to build up and an overwhelming sense of fear overrides your body and cause greater damage in the long run. With a Kasamba advisor always available to discuss issues, no matter how small or great they may be, and give you the tools and advice to regain strength and composure and feel comfort in how things will work out in the future.

By embracing spiritual elements from the zodiac and harnessing positive energies and insights and signals brought by the universe, a new demographic has expressed belief in such concepts and have utilized them to enrich their lives. As much as our customers entrust Kasamba psychics, our psychics also respect the dedication and commitment from customers and understand the need to support and guide during delicate times.

Over the last six months, it has become evident that isolation and quarantine have generated feelings of anxiety and uncertainty, and in many cases, helplessness. In direct response to this, Kasamba has come into people’s lives and been a lifeline. Someone is always there to talk to, to express concerns with no judgment and a safe space where a psychic with great wisdom can shine a light at the end of the tunnel and assure you that things will get better. This comfort and reassurance has led our customers to keep coming back to Kasamba, proving that even in the most troubling of times, we are always here.

Contact: Santiago Rosen | Kasamba, Inc. | 972-74-700-4370 | santiago@kasamba.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51ff2b96-4891-43a4-ac09-d7f78400e952