East Coast’s Premier Investor Conference Announces Details of Upcoming Virtual Fall Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The Investor Summit (“ISG”), long renown for being the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast, will be hosting its premier annual event on November 16-18, 2020. The event, widely known for its track record of bringing together a unique network of high-quality investors and a series of standout companies, follows on from the group’s virtual summer summit held in early June, which was well recognized for continuing to offer promising companies the opportunity to meet and interact with investors in a seamless manner.



This year’s fall summit will bring together a carefully curated list of 75 companies, drawn from a diverse mix of sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer, financial, energy, cannabis and blockchain. Each of these issues will be delivering keynotes. As always, the Investor Summit team will act as a concierge, creating beneficial networking experiences for attendees and helping put companies in touch with some of the world’s leading capital allocators. 30 speakers will also be contributing valuable content for the virtual summit.

Buy-side panels will include:

Risks and rewards of illiquidity

Investing in the era of ultra-low interest rates

Assessing management teams

The growing valuation gap between small caps and large caps

Making smart investment decisions in uncertain times

Stock pitch competition

Sell-side panels will include:

Making issuers aware of the impact of ESG

Developments at the OTC Markets Group

To learn more about the upcoming Virtual Fall Summit, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com

“The Investor Summit team have always prided themselves in enabling our participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with the wide variety of investors in attendance,” said Fred Rockwell, founder of ISG. “As evidenced by our prior events this year, the shift to a virtual format and additional marketing support has led to a surge of investor interest and meeting requests. This has increased our excitement for the upcoming fall summit, traditionally our annual flagship event.”

“In what has been a largely disrupted year with investors unable to meet with companies in a face-to-face manner, we have found our virtual Investor Summit to offer a great deal of value,” continued Rockwell. “Our team focuses on carefully selecting small and micro-cap companies that are looking for the opportunity to share insights, provide operational updates and raise their overall exposure to the host of institutional, RIA, family office, and high-net-worth investors in attendance.”

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks who focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com

General Inquiries:

Brittney Blocker

Interim COO

Brittney@InvestorSummitGroup.com