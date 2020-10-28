DEADLINE ALERT: Wrap Technologies Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



INVESTORS OF WRAP TECHNOLOGIES HAVE UNTIL NOVEMBER 23, 2020 TO MOVE THE COURT TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE COMMON STOCK OF WRAP TECHNOLOGIES BETWEEN APRIL 29, 2020, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 23, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS PERIOD”), AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Wrap. According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the Wrap Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, the Wrap Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Investors were damaged, according to the class action lawsuit, when the true details entered the market.

