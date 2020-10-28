MEDIA ADVISORY: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus to Launch Crackle Button on 2021 VIZIO SmartCast® TV Remotes

Crackle-Branded Remote Button Will Make It Even Easier For VIZIO TV Customers to Access Crackle Movies, TV Shows and Exclusive Content on SmartCast TVs

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced an agreement with VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand, to add a Crackle-branded button to select 2021 VIZIO SmartCast TV remotes.



A push of the Crackle-branded button on the VIZIO remote will take a viewer directly to the Crackle app on their new SmartCast TV, giving viewers instant access to thousands of hours of original and exclusive content, as well as blockbuster Hollywood hits, and episodes of classic TV shows. Crackle’s button will be one of six easy-access buttons on the remote available with select SmartCast TVs in 2021.

“As one of the top connected TV manufacturers, reaching millions of consumer audiences, VIZIO has built a unique out of the box experience for consumers and serves as one of our top distribution platform partners. Putting Crackle on the VIZIO remote makes it even easier for new SmartCast customers to instantly access and enjoy Crackle’s expansive library of free studio movies, classic TV shows and a full slate of original and exclusive content,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “The smart TV portion of the connected TV business is growing at a rapid pace and we want to be in all of the places where viewer growth is the greatest. This is a great example of the steps we are taking to expand our reach beyond traditional streaming devices, putting desired content right at the consumer’s fingertips.”

As one of the only AVOD services continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle offers original and exclusive titles that can only be found for free on Crackle, including Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Crackle and Popcornflix linear and VOD networks will each be available in the U.S. on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561